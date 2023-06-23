Hornets' Michael Jordan Jokes with Brandon Miller About Palming Ball in Draft Call

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Brandon Miller has been a Charlotte Hornet for less than a day, and he already has an in-joke with Michael Jordan.

After taking the former Alabama forward No. 2 overall in the NBA draft, the Hornets' outgoing governor asked Miller if he could palm a ball yet.

"Of course," Miller said, as Jordan laughed. "I was palming a ball like a couple days ago."



Jordan was "always trash talking" during Miller's predraft workout for the Hornets, Miller said Wednesday.

"He told me I was just a shooter, just shooting threes. ... I kind of talked some trash back to him," Miller said. "I witnessed him air-ball a free throw, too, so I'll always have that up against him."

The banter seemed to come easily for Miller, who said he wasn't nervous while playing in front of the Hall of Famer.

"I think a lot of people think I would be pressured because, of course, he's Michael Jordan, but Michael Jordan was never the guy I grew up watching. I kind of grew up watching Paul George. So, I think Michael Jordan's just a regular guy," Miller said.

Miller's positive meeting with Jordan during that workout was a factor in the Hornets making the decision to choose him over star G League guard Scoot Henderson, ESPN's Jeremy Woo reported. Henderson slid one spot down and was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers with the No. 3 pick.

Considered the top wing prospect in the 2023 draft, Miller averaged 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game while shooting 43 percent from the field during his freshman season at Alabama.