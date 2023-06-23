X

    Knicks Rumors: Obi Toppin's Brother Jacob Agrees to 2-Way Contract After NBA Draft

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 23, 2023

    GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 19: Jacob Toppin #0 of the Kentucky Wildcats reacts during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at The Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum on March 19, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
    Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

    Jacob Toppin will be joining older brother Obi on the New York Knicks ahead of the 2023-24 season.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the former Kentucky forward agreed to a two-way contract with the team following the 2023 NBA draft.

    Toppin averaged 12.4 points and 6.8 rebounds with the Wildcats in 2022-23.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

