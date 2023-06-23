Knicks Rumors: Obi Toppin's Brother Jacob Agrees to 2-Way Contract After NBA Draft

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Jacob Toppin will be joining older brother Obi on the New York Knicks ahead of the 2023-24 season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the former Kentucky forward agreed to a two-way contract with the team following the 2023 NBA draft.

Toppin averaged 12.4 points and 6.8 rebounds with the Wildcats in 2022-23.

