2023 NHL Mock Draft: Latest Expert Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects

2 of 3

Johnny Hayward/Getty Images

Bedard is the top prize in this draft class, and it's not particularly close. The 17-year-old Regina (WHL) standout is shaping up to be the hottest prospect we've seen in some time.



"[Bedard] could be the best prospect to enter the NHL since Connor McDavid, who was selected No. 1 by the Edmonton Oilers at the 2015 NHL Draft," Adam Kimelman of NHL.com wrote.



Kimelman and fellow NHL.com writer Mike G. Morreale agreed that Bedard is the clear-cut top prospect. That's a view also shared by The Athletic's Corey Pronman and Bleacher Report Lyle Richardson.



"Considered a generational talent, Bedard is a no-brainer selection for Chicago," Richardson wrote. "With long-time stars like Patrick Kane traded away and Jonathan Toews departing as a free agent, Bedard becomes the foundation on which this rebuilding team will assemble its future."

What might be most impressive about Bedard is the fact that he's been under the spotlight for a while and has continued to perform at an elite level. That bodes well for the Blackhawks if they plan to have him under pressure and on the ice immediately.



"There is nothing about his game in my opinion that flies under the radar," Calgary Hitmen general manager Jeff Chynoweth said, per The Athletic's Scott Wheeler. "He was off the charts at the world juniors and has taken it to another level since returning to the WHL. It is like he is playing a video game."

After winning the Canadian Hockey League Top Prospect, Top Scorer, and David Branch Player of the Year awards this past season, it's not hard to see why the North Vancouver product is generating so much excitement, or why Chicago should be thrilled to own the top selection.

