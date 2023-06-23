Celtics Rumors: Jordan Poole Trade Discussed Before Marcus Smart Dealt to Grizzlies

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics reportedly discussed a trade centered on guard Jordan Poole before both teams made separate moves.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the two sides had talks regarding Poole, but Boston shifted its focus toward a three-team trade with the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards.

Boston sent guard Marcus Smart to Memphis and received center Kristaps Porziņģis from Washington as part of the trade. Also, guard Tyus Jones went from Memphis to Washington, and draft compensation was involved as well.

Golden State still found a taker for Poole, sending him, a protected 2030 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick to Washington for future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul, who was acquired by the Wizards in a previous trade with the Phoenix Suns for Bradley Beal.

