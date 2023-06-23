WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Analysis for June 23

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

Two sets of women's tag team titles were unified Friday night on SmackDown as Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler battled Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre in a high-stakes headliner.



That history-making showdown was only one part of a jam-packed episode that promised the latest in The Bloodline saga and a battle for Bayley's spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.



Find out what went down Friday night inside the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisana with this recap, including live analysis and grades, of the June 23 Fox broadcast.