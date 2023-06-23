Woj: Rockets 'A Real Threat' to Sign Brook Lopez to Contract amid Bucks Rumors

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

As the Milwaukee Bucks try to maintain their core group in order to make a run at the NBA championship next season, Brook Lopez is going to be a sought-after player in free agency.

During ESPN's draft coverage, Adrian Wojnarowski said the Houston Rockets are "going to be a real threat" to sign Lopez.

The Bucks' two biggest roster decisions this summer involve Lopez and Khris Middleton, who declined his $40.4 million option for next season earlier this week.

Wojnarowski said during the draft "there's still a very good opportunity" for Middleton and the Bucks to stay together on a new deal.

The Rockets entering the Lopez sweepstakes would be a complicating factor for Milwaukee. It's not a secret Houston governor Tilman Fertitta is ready to spend money in in the interest of making the team better next season.

Even though there have been rumblings about James Harden potentially returning to Houston if he opts out of his deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, but Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer recently said on a radio interview with 97.5 The Fanatic there's a chance the former NBA MVP stays in Philadelphia on a new two-year deal.

The Rockets have $59.8 million in practical cap space to use on free agents this summer. They have lost at least 55 games in three consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history.

Lopez has been a key player for the Bucks over the past five seasons. He's been named to the All-Defensive team twice in the previous four years, including a first-team selection in 2022-23.

The 35-year-old averaged 15.9 points on 53.1 percent shooting (37.4 percent from three-point range), 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in 78 starts last season.