Woj: Khris Middleton, Bucks Have 'Good Opportunity' for New Contract After Opt-Out

After Khris Middleton declined his $40.4 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent, it appeared his time with the Milwaukee Bucks could be coming to an end.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday's broadcast of the 2023 NBA draft that a reunion between the Bucks and Middleton shouldn't be ruled out despite him being set to hit the free-agent market.

"I think there's still a very good opportunity for the Bucks and Middleton to get together on a new contract this offseason," Wojnarowski said.

