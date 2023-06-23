Warriors Fans See Brandin Podziemski as Immediate Contributor After 2023 NBA Draft

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are looking for players who can help Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson win now.

Warriors fans think the team might have found that in Santa Clara's Brandin Podziemski.

Golden State used the No. 19 pick to select Podziemski, who was named the West Coast Conference co-Player of the Year in 2022-23 alongside Gonzaga's Drew Timme after finishing the season as one of three D-I players to average at least 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists per game.

Will Podziemski be ready to play in the NBA next year? Some fans think the answer is yes.

Warriors enthusiasts are hoping the team's newest shooting guard will be a long-term replacement for Jordan Poole, who was reportedly traded to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul.

Podziemski shot an incredible 43.8 percent from the three-point line and also recorded 1.8 steals per game with Santa Clara last season.

He could bring the same kind of immediate impact to Golden State that Jalen Williams, a fellow first-round pick out of Santa Clara, added to the Oklahoma City Thunder last season.

Producing both Williams and Podziemski as first-rounders in consecutive years could be a testament to head coach Herb Sendek's efforts at the helm of the Santa Clara program, according to some fans.

The Warriors used their only pick of the 2023 draft to select Podziemski. Any additional changes to the team this offseason must now be made through trades or free agency.