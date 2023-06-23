Warriors Fans See Brandin Podziemski as Immediate Contributor After 2023 NBA Draft

Warriors Fans See Brandin Podziemski as Immediate Contributor After 2023 NBA DraftJune 23, 2023
The Golden State Warriors are looking for players who can help Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson win now.
Warriors fans think the team might have found that in Santa Clara's Brandin Podziemski.
Golden State used the No. 19 pick to select Podziemski, who was named the West Coast Conference co-Player of the Year in 2022-23 alongside Gonzaga's Drew Timme after finishing the season as one of three D-I players to average at least 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists per game.
Will Podziemski be ready to play in the NBA next year? Some fans think the answer is yes.
Carson Breber @Carsobi
Podziemski adds a ton of offensive skill for the Warriors. Dude is a next level shooting prospect with awesome pnr feel, playmaking and floater touch. He will, however, likely be attacked a lot in meaningful matchups defensively, but should be an immediate offensive contributor.
Ryan Wohl @ryan__wohl
After Jordon Poole was traded for Chris Paul earlier today, the Warriors decided to add another shooter and scorer with Brandon Podziemski at No. 19. He is an older player that can make an immediate impact. <br><br>Depth Chart:<br>PG: Chris Paul, <br>SG: Steph Curry Moses Moody, Brandon…
Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Brandin Podziemski is a quintessential Warriors player. Perfect fit for their system with his shooting, feel, toughness. Should get chances to play as a rookie but even if he doesn't with so many guards and now Chris Paul there he should be ready for a heavy role by Year 2. <a href="https://t.co/KW3l5epYLz">pic.twitter.com/KW3l5epYLz</a>
Warriors enthusiasts are hoping the team's newest shooting guard will be a long-term replacement for Jordan Poole, who was reportedly traded to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul.
Podziemski shot an incredible 43.8 percent from the three-point line and also recorded 1.8 steals per game with Santa Clara last season.
He could bring the same kind of immediate impact to Golden State that Jalen Williams, a fellow first-round pick out of Santa Clara, added to the Oklahoma City Thunder last season.
Producing both Williams and Podziemski as first-rounders in consecutive years could be a testament to head coach Herb Sendek's efforts at the helm of the Santa Clara program, according to some fans.
The Warriors used their only pick of the 2023 draft to select Podziemski. Any additional changes to the team this offseason must now be made through trades or free agency.