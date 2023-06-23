X

    Warriors Fans See Brandin Podziemski as Immediate Contributor After 2023 NBA Draft

    Julia StumbaughJune 23, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Brandin Podziemski arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
    Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

    The Golden State Warriors are looking for players who can help Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson win now.

    Warriors fans think the team might have found that in Santa Clara's Brandin Podziemski.

    Golden State used the No. 19 pick to select Podziemski, who was named the West Coast Conference co-Player of the Year in 2022-23 alongside Gonzaga's Drew Timme after finishing the season as one of three D-I players to average at least 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists per game.

    Will Podziemski be ready to play in the NBA next year? Some fans think the answer is yes.

    Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

    You are seeing a trend with high spending teams: Miami and Golden St.<br><br>Players that can contribute right now<br><br>Similar to what Denver did with Christian Braun last year.

    ben pfeifer @bjpf_

    19) GSW - brandin podziemski<br><br>a legit dribble/pass/shoot 6'5 guard who can do everything with upside bc of the elite feel and shooting. amazing, impact now player<br><br>grade: A

    Carson Breber @Carsobi

    Podziemski adds a ton of offensive skill for the Warriors. Dude is a next level shooting prospect with awesome pnr feel, playmaking and floater touch. He will, however, likely be attacked a lot in meaningful matchups defensively, but should be an immediate offensive contributor.

    Ryan Wohl @ryan__wohl

    After Jordon Poole was traded for Chris Paul earlier today, the Warriors decided to add another shooter and scorer with Brandon Podziemski at No. 19. He is an older player that can make an immediate impact. <br><br>Depth Chart:<br>PG: Chris Paul, <br>SG: Steph Curry Moses Moody, Brandon…

    Harley Scotland - Punting Losses @harlos_

    Podz taken at 19 by the Warriors.<br><br>Had a really good draft process and moved up boards. I like him for 3s, Rebounds and Steals and he's a solid passer too.<br><br>Could this be another Santa Clara prospect who provides immediate value?

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    Brandin Podziemski is a quintessential Warriors player. Perfect fit for their system with his shooting, feel, toughness. Should get chances to play as a rookie but even if he doesn't with so many guards and now Chris Paul there he should be ready for a heavy role by Year 2. <a href="https://t.co/KW3l5epYLz">pic.twitter.com/KW3l5epYLz</a>

    Warriors enthusiasts are hoping the team's newest shooting guard will be a long-term replacement for Jordan Poole, who was reportedly traded to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul.

    Terrance @tmclean0

    Podziemski is a nice jordan poole replacement

    Dylan @dylgod24

    Brandin Podziemski to the warriors oh man they got their poole replacement dude is a hooper 🔥🔥🔥

    Mr. O @uconnells

    Podziemski is a bucket. Instant Poole replacement

    Lu @RuiHachimurda

    Podziemski is a good Poole replacement for the Warriors

    Podziemski shot an incredible 43.8 percent from the three-point line and also recorded 1.8 steals per game with Santa Clara last season.

    He could bring the same kind of immediate impact to Golden State that Jalen Williams, a fellow first-round pick out of Santa Clara, added to the Oklahoma City Thunder last season.

    Producing both Williams and Podziemski as first-rounders in consecutive years could be a testament to head coach Herb Sendek's efforts at the helm of the Santa Clara program, according to some fans.

    Arden Independence Cravalho @a_cravalho

    Santa Clara and Herb Sendek has changed the game in the NBA Draft. Jalen Williams and Brandin Podziemski have changed the Bay Area landscape!

    Chris Karpman @ChrisKarpman

    Herb Sendek just had a first round NBA pick drafted out of his Santa Clara program for the second year in a row (Jalen Williams, from Gilbert, and Brandin Podziemski). That's impressive.

    SkinsHoops86 @SkinsHoops86

    Jalen Williams and Brandin Podziemski. SANTA CLARA is here!<br><br>Back to back years, top 20 picks out of Santa Clara! <br><br>Herb Sendek, put some respect on his name!

    The Warriors used their only pick of the 2023 draft to select Podziemski. Any additional changes to the team this offseason must now be made through trades or free agency.