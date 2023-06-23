Amen Thompson Has Rockets Fans Thrilled About Young Core After 2023 NBA Draft

Amen Thompson Has Rockets Fans Thrilled About Young Core After 2023 NBA DraftJune 23, 2023
The youth movement in Houston continues and the future looks bright as ever for the Rockets.
The franchise may have found themselves their point guard of the future in Amen Thompson, who they drafted No. 4 overall in Thursday night's NBA Draft.
Opting to head to the Overtime Elite professional league over the last two years instead of going the collegiate route, there may not be a whole lot of people familiar with Thompson's game.
But he's among the elite guard prospects in the entire draft and one of the most athletic players at the position to enter the league in some time. And now, he'll join a backcourt that already includes former No. 2 pick Jalen Green, who's an absolute freak in his own right.
Thompson, 20, was an All-OTE First-Team selection and league champ in 2023 as he averaged 16.3 points per game to go along with 6.2 assists, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals.
With Thompson, Green, Jabari Smith and Alperen Şengün, the Rockets have one of the more fascinating younger squads in the entire league that should have newly-hired coach Ime Udoka excited to oversee their development over the next few seasons.
And Thompson may just be the right engine that makes the whole car run in Houston.
And Rockets' fans took to Twitter to share their excitement over their new point guard.
Bradeaux @BradeauxNBA
The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rockets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rockets</a> top 4 picks during their rebuild:<br><br>2021 — Jalen Green <br>2022 — Jabari Smith Jr.<br>2023 — Amen Thompson<br><br>The future is bright in Houston. <a href="https://t.co/jdoQu0D2pJ">pic.twitter.com/jdoQu0D2pJ</a>
Vanessa Richardson @SportsVanessa
And all of Houston says…Amen🙏🏼 <br><br>Thousands of <a href="https://twitter.com/HoustonRockets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HoustonRockets</a> fans react at the draft party as the franchise selects Amen Thompson at number four overall. <a href="https://t.co/ygHM9nrb27">pic.twitter.com/ygHM9nrb27</a>
Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Amen Thompson<br>Jalen Green<br>Jabari Smith<br>Tari Eason<br>Alperen Sengun<br>Usman Garuba<br><br>A lot of talent on the Rockets. Thompson/Green is one of the most athletic backcourts ever. Love the way the pieces are starting to fall in place. Still need rim protection though.
Husca @ukvm2
Amen Thompson and Sengun partnership. I'm liking it tbf. Rockets may need an adaptation period but this is a good sign. Amen Thompson in the Rockets. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBADraft?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBADraft</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a>
Incredibly, Thompson's twin better Ausar was taken with the very next pick to the Detroit Pistons, making it a huge night of celebrations for their entire family.
Thompson will of course play a key role in the Rockets' rebuild over the next few years as they finished tied for the second-worst record in the league at 22-60. But this youth movement—combined with Udoka's coaching pedigree—may have them back in contention sooner than many would have expected.