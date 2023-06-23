X

    Amen Thompson Has Rockets Fans Thrilled About Young Core After 2023 NBA Draft

    Francisco RosaJune 23, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Amen Thompson arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
    Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

    The youth movement in Houston continues and the future looks bright as ever for the Rockets.

    The franchise may have found themselves their point guard of the future in Amen Thompson, who they drafted No. 4 overall in Thursday night's NBA Draft.

    Opting to head to the Overtime Elite professional league over the last two years instead of going the collegiate route, there may not be a whole lot of people familiar with Thompson's game.

    But he's among the elite guard prospects in the entire draft and one of the most athletic players at the position to enter the league in some time. And now, he'll join a backcourt that already includes former No. 2 pick Jalen Green, who's an absolute freak in his own right.

    Thompson, 20, was an All-OTE First-Team selection and league champ in 2023 as he averaged 16.3 points per game to go along with 6.2 assists, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals.

    With Thompson, Green, Jabari Smith and Alperen Şengün, the Rockets have one of the more fascinating younger squads in the entire league that should have newly-hired coach Ime Udoka excited to oversee their development over the next few seasons.

    And Thompson may just be the right engine that makes the whole car run in Houston.

    And Rockets' fans took to Twitter to share their excitement over their new point guard.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Rockets select Amen Thompson with the No. 4 pick ‼️ <a href="https://t.co/dVKWN2jBT5">pic.twitter.com/dVKWN2jBT5</a>

    Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

    Houston Rockets will select Amen Thompson with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, league sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/NBAonTNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBAonTNT</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/BleacherReport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BleacherReport</a>.

    Bradeaux @BradeauxNBA

    🚨 The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rockets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rockets</a> have their new point guard of the future.<br><br>Amen Thompson, welcome to Houston🤝 <a href="https://t.co/4DnEUcqtvf">pic.twitter.com/4DnEUcqtvf</a>

    Bradeaux @BradeauxNBA

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rockets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rockets</a> top 4 picks during their rebuild:<br><br>2021 — Jalen Green <br>2022 — Jabari Smith Jr.<br>2023 — Amen Thompson<br><br>The future is bright in Houston. <a href="https://t.co/jdoQu0D2pJ">pic.twitter.com/jdoQu0D2pJ</a>

    Podcast P with Paul George @PodcastPShow

    1 month ago, Jalen Green predicted Amen Thompson to the Rockets...<br><br>Now they're officially teammates 🤝 <a href="https://t.co/qQQAzArfnO">pic.twitter.com/qQQAzArfnO</a>

    Vanessa Richardson @SportsVanessa

    And all of Houston says…Amen🙏🏼 <br><br>Thousands of <a href="https://twitter.com/HoustonRockets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HoustonRockets</a> fans react at the draft party as the franchise selects Amen Thompson at number four overall. <a href="https://t.co/ygHM9nrb27">pic.twitter.com/ygHM9nrb27</a>

    Mark Schindler @MG_Schindler

    Amen Thompson is going to be special<br><br>He's the key for this Houston team. I love the players they have in place largely already, and Amen is THE player who pieces that puzzle together in the coming years imo<br><br>Can't wait to watch this team again

    Swipa @SwipaCam

    Kevin Porter Jr.<br>Jalen Green<br>Amen Thompson<br>Tari Eason<br>Alperen Şengün<br><br>Head Coach<br>Ime Udoka<br><br>I LOVE the DIRECTION the Houston Rockets are going in. <a href="https://t.co/SooDxlFuTr">pic.twitter.com/SooDxlFuTr</a>

    Draft Dummies @DraftDummies

    The Houston Rockets add Amen Thompson. He and Jalen Green will form one of the most athletic backcourts in NBA history

    Bradeaux @BradeauxNBA

    🚨 Amen Thompson to Houston !!!! <a href="https://t.co/pzp3ngU254">pic.twitter.com/pzp3ngU254</a>

    V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ @Vator_H_Town

    We got Amen Thompson. Let 'em know <a href="https://t.co/v0AADBo5CN">pic.twitter.com/v0AADBo5CN</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Amen Thompson is the 1st player from Overtime Elite (OTE) to be drafted into the NBA.<br><br>He's the 2nd to play in the NBA (Dominick Barlow).

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    Amen Thompson<br>Jalen Green<br>Jabari Smith<br>Tari Eason<br>Alperen Sengun<br>Usman Garuba<br><br>A lot of talent on the Rockets. Thompson/Green is one of the most athletic backcourts ever. Love the way the pieces are starting to fall in place. Still need rim protection though.

    Jake @jakeweingarten

    Houston's young core is actually insane. Rockets are going to be extremely fun to watch, especially with a new coach at the helm. Amen Thompson will thrive in H-Town.

    CashmereBrown @N0_Fabrication

    Rockets have a chance to be a fool if Jabari, Amen and Jalen green pan out

    Playoff P Basketball @playoffpbball

    Amen Thompson is going to be an All Star. Houston Rockets will end up building around him.

    Sam Jarrett @DennisSmithIII

    amen is such an awesome fit in houston

    Husca @ukvm2

    Amen Thompson and Sengun partnership. I'm liking it tbf. Rockets may need an adaptation period but this is a good sign. Amen Thompson in the Rockets. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBADraft?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBADraft</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a>

    Incredibly, Thompson's twin better Ausar was taken with the very next pick to the Detroit Pistons, making it a huge night of celebrations for their entire family.

    Thompson will of course play a key role in the Rockets' rebuild over the next few years as they finished tied for the second-worst record in the league at 22-60. But this youth movement—combined with Udoka's coaching pedigree—may have them back in contention sooner than many would have expected.