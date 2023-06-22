Khris Middleton's Best FA Landing Spots After Reportedly Opting out of Bucks Contract

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Three-time All-Star Khris Middleton declined his $40 million player option with the Milwaukee Bucks for 2023-24 to become a free agent, and he could find himself a new home this summer.

A return to Milwaukee isn't out of the question for Middleton, but he should be one of the hottest names on the free-agent market, especially for contending teams in need of an upgrade at the forward position.

Middleton spent the last 10 seasons of his career with the Bucks after being selected by the Detroit Pistons in the second round of the 2012 draft.

The 31-year-old was a consistent force in Milwaukee's offense and played a big role in the team's run to the 2021 NBA title when he averaged 20.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 68 games while shooting 47.6 percent from the floor and 41.4 percent from deep.

Middleton is also coming off a solid 2022-23 campaign despite missing a significant amount of time due to injuries. He averaged 15.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 33 games while shooting 43.6 percent from the floor and 31.5 percent from deep,

Despite injury concerns and the fact Middleton will turn 32 on Aug. 12, he'd still be a great addition for many teams with playoff aspirations.

Here's a look at some of his best landing spots.

Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard has been vocal about wanting the Trail Blazers to bring in some star talent this summer so the franchise can better contend for an NBA title. So, could Middleton find himself in Portland?

Signing Middleton would likely be contingent on what happens with Jerami Grant, who is an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Grant is expected to receive a deal worth at least $30 million annually, and executives believe he could command a five-year, $150 million deal to remain with the Blazers, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

If Grant and the Trail Blazers part ways, that would open the door for the franchise to potentially sign Middleton, who could be a solid fit alongside Lillard, Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe.

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets will have a surplus of cap space this summer, and they need to bring in some veterans to help push along their rebuild.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported in April that Middleton was expected to be among the offseason targets for Houston. However, it's hard to imagine Middleton would want to suit up for the Rockets if they don't at least make some more veteran additions to better contend for an NBA title in the near future.

The Rockets have been linked to numerous veterans this offseason, including James Harden, Jaylen Brown, Fred VanVleet and Brook Lopez.

Middleton would be an intriguing addition for the Rockets given his experience and championship pedigree. He could help elevate one of the youngest rosters in the NBA that includes Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun.

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings have a hole to fill with Harrison Barnes hitting free agency, and Middleton could be a nice addition for the franchise this summer.

Middleton's playmaking and defensive skillset would be an upgrade over Barnes, and his extensive playoff experience would be an asset for a Young Kings squad that took the Golden State Warriors to seven games in the first round of the playoffs last season.

With the Kings being one of the NBA's biggest up-and-coming teams, adding a player like Middleton to a roster that includes De'Aaron Fox, Keegan Murray, Davion Mitchell and Domantas Sabonis should be a priority for Sacramento this summer if it hopes to remain one of the best teams in the Western Conference next season.