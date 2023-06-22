Report: Marcus Smart 'Completely Shocked' by Trade from Celtics to Grizzlies

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Marcus Smart was the heart and soul of the Boston Celtics, and he was blindsided by the reported three-team trade that sent him to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

"A gut punch," one source close to Smart said, per Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe. "Complete shock."

Another source added: "Marcus loves Boston. He thought he was going to retire there. He wanted to retire there."

The trade that sent Smart to the Grizzlies also involved the Washington Wizards sending Kristaps Porziņģis to the Celtics. Memphis also sent first-round picks in 2023 and 2024 to Boston and Tyus Jones to Washington.

Here's a full breakdown of the trade:

To Boston Celtics:

Kristaps Porziņģis

No. 25 pick in 2023 draft

2024 first-round pick (top-four protected)

To Memphis Grizzlies:

Marcus Smart

To Washington Wizards:

Tyus Jones

No. 35 pick in 2023 draft

Danilo Gallinari

Mike Muscala

The Celtics selected Smart sixth overall in the 2014 draft. He had been the franchise's longest-tenured player and one of its leading voices inside the locker room.

Boston made the playoffs in each of Smart's nine seasons with the team, including five appearances in the Eastern Conference Finals and a berth in the 2022 NBA Finals, where the Celtics fell to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Smart did a little bit of everything for the Celtics, but his defensive play is what earned him the love and respect of Green Teamers.

He was named the 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the first guard since since Gary Payton in 1995-96 to win the award, and he was also named to the All-Defensive Team three times.

Additionally, the 29-year-old is coming off a solid 2022-23 season in which he averaged 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 61 games while shooting 41.5 percent from the floor and 33.6 percent from deep.

With Smart off to Memphis, the Celtics now face major questions about who will be their starting point guard in 2023-24.

The obvious choice is Malcolm Brogdon, but he reportedly has a significant "health issue," ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Thursday on Get Up.

Brogdon was supposed to be traded to the Clippers in a three-team trade involving Porziņģis, but L.A. expressed concern about the point guard's injury status, which led to the deal falling apart, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

If Brogdon is hurt that badly, the next men up for the Celtics would be Payton Pritchard and Derrick White, which is not ideal.

With the draft just hours away, the Celtics will surely be a team to keep an eye on this summer.