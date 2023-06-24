Non-US Countries That Have Produced the Most NBA Draft Picks in the Last 10 Years

0 of 6

Alex Nahorniak-Svenski/NBAE via Getty Images

Not only is Victor Wembenyama now formally attached to the San Antonio Spurs, the French icon headlines the latest group of international prospects to hear their names called in the NBA draft.

While the list is not massive, relatively speaking, the last 10 years have included more than 100 picks from outside the United States.

And six countries have produced at least five selections.

In the U.S., Kentucky and Duke boast the most draft picks during the last decade. For this piece, however, we're focused on international players whose journeys didn't include a U.S. college.

The list is based solely on the total number of NBA draft selections. Neither pro production nor undrafted players—as valuable as some may be—are weighed.