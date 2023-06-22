Report: Dan Hurley, UConn Agree to 6-Year Contract Extension After National Title Win

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Connecticut has agreed to a new six-year contract with men's basketball coach Dan Hurley, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Mike Anthony of CT Insider reported the deal is worth $31.5 million and noted Hurley becomes the highest-paid head coach in the state's history.

The agreement comes on the heels of the Huskies winning their fifth national championship.

