    Report: Dan Hurley, UConn Agree to 6-Year Contract Extension After National Title Win

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 22, 2023

    HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 03: Head coach Dan Hurley of the Connecticut Huskies reacts as he cuts down the net after defeating the San Diego State Aztecs 76-59 during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship game at NRG Stadium on April 03, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
    Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

    Connecticut has agreed to a new six-year contract with men's basketball coach Dan Hurley, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Mike Anthony of CT Insider reported the deal is worth $31.5 million and noted Hurley becomes the highest-paid head coach in the state's history.

    The agreement comes on the heels of the Huskies winning their fifth national championship.

