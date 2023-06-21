Jets' Mecole Hardman Unveils Epic Diamond Fighter Jet Chain with Working Cockpit

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Mecole Hardman is getting into the team spirit after signing with the New York Jets this offseason.

According to TMZ Sports, he purchased a diamond chain that features three jets as a way of commemorating his decision to sign with the team. One of those jets has a working cockpit and a small version of Hardman sitting inside.

The chain, which took two months to make, features more than 100 carats of VVS diamonds and half a kilo of gold.

The speedy wide receiver will be going for his third Super Bowl title this season after winning two during his time with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Even if he gets that third ring, though, it won't be the shiniest trio of jewelry he owns.