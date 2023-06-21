NBA Draft 2023 Rumors: Cam Whitmore Could Slide 'Toward' No. 10 Despite Pistons Links

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Many NBA draft analysts have Villanova forward Cam Whitmore landing at No. 5 overall to the Detroit Pistons, but there's reporetedly a possibility he slides to the back half of the lottery.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported the latest on the eve of the NBA Draft:

"After Miller and Henderson hear their names called second and third in some order — with Miller seen as the likely No. 2 selection at this juncture — rival teams continue to predict Houston will select Overtime Elite guard Amen Thompson with the fourth pick. When Detroit comes on the clock at No. 5, there still seems to be a handful of names under Pistons consideration, as word has spread around the league that Villanova wing Cam Whitmore may perhaps slide toward the 10th pick of the draft."

Of note, Houston forward Jarace Walker told Fischer that he believes his range of possibilities starts with Detroit. General manager Troy Weaver also reportedly values Overtime Elite guard Ausar Thompson and UCF forward Taylor Hendricks in addition to Walker and Whitmore, per Fischer.

Numerous analysts are split on Whitmore's landing spot. Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report has him going ninth to the Utah Jazz, with Walker going to the Pistons. ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo have the same breakdown.

Kevin O'Connor of the Ringer has Ausar Thompson headed to Detroit and Whitmore to Utah. Sam Vecenie of The Athletic has Thompson to the Pistons and Whitmore going one spot later to the Orlando Magic.

The 6'7", 232-pound Whitmore played one season at Villanova before jumping to the pros, averaging 12.5 points on 47.8 percent shooting and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Wasserman wrote in his latest big board, where the ex-Nova star ranks ninth, that Whitmore "possesses too much explosiveness, power and shot-making ability for teams to nitpick and let him slide."