LeBron James Rumors: Lakers Operating As If Star Will Return Despite Retirement Buzz

AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James told reporters he would consider retirement after the Denver Nuggets defeated his team in the Western Conference Finals, but L.A. is reportedly moving forward this offseason as if he will return.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported that news in a piece discussing the Lakers' potential draft-day plans.

"Though there has been no formal announcement yet, the Lakers continue to operate as if James will be back next season, despite him hinting at the possibility of retirement in a news conference following the Lakers' season-ending Game 4 defeat to Denver in the West finals."

James told reporters that "going forward with the game of basketball, I've got a lot to think about" during his presser. ESPN's Dave McMenamin asked if that meant possibly walking away from the NBA, to which James replied: "I got to think about it."

James just finished his 20th NBA season, averaging 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. The 38-year-old doesn't look like he'll be slowing down any time soon despite his two decades in the league.

He has one year left on his current deal and can decline his 2024-25 player option to become a free agent.

James' return for 2023-24 would be a huge boost to the Lakers, who should be a championship contender next year if they retain most of their core this offseason and can stay healthy.

L.A. is in danger of losing restricted free agents Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura and unrestricted free agent D'Angelo Russell, all of whom played key roles in a second-half turnaround and playoff run. But if they can keep most (or all) of those players and continue adjusting the roster, especially with the No. 17 overall pick as a potential trade chip, then the Lakers should be right back in the championship contender mix once again.