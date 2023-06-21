Brandon Miller Says Paul George Is His NBA GOAT over LeBron James, Michael Jordan

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Michael Jordan. LeBron James. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Those are typically the three names at the forefront of the NBA GOAT debate.

Not for Brandon Miller.

"I actually don't think LeBron is the GOAT of basketball. My GOAT of basketball is Paul George," the presumptive lottery pick said Wednesday.

While everyone's entitled to their opinion, Miller may be confusing the concept of an objective GOAT to a subjective favorite.

George has zero MVPs, zero championships and zero Finals appearances. His eight All-Star selections over the course of his career are fewer than what James had in his 20s alone. George has just one All-NBA selection in his career.

There's no objective criteria in which George could be considered the greatest basketball player in the history of the game.

That said, it's not hard to see why Miller would choose George as his GOAT. The Alabama product has consistently drawn comparisons to the Los Angeles Clippers forward, with both being lanky, switchable wings who can stretch the floor and create for themselves off the dribble.

If Miller's career winds up mirroring George's, the Charlotte Hornets or Portland Trail Blazers—the two favorites to select Miller—will be more than satisfied.

Just not quite enough to put him in the GOAT debate.