Yankees' Gerrit Cole Explains Wagging Finger at Mariners; Says SEA Manager Did It 1st

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Gerrit Cole led the New York Yankees to a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night in the Bronx, but not without a little drama.

In the top of the seventh inning with a 2-2 count, Mariners second baseman Jose Caballero waited until just before the pitch clock reached eight seconds to step into the batter's box to be ready to hit.

With the new rules implemented this season, batters must be ready to hit with eight seconds remaining on the pitch clock. If they are not, they are called for a strike.

When Caballero finally stepped into the box, Cole sent a message by sailing the ball over his head, putting the count at 3-2. He then whistled a 98-mph fastball by Caballero, striking him out, before walking back to the dugout and wagging his finger toward the Mariners' dugout.

"Their manager had some choice words for me coming off the field and he was wagging his finger at me," Cole told reporters after the game. "So I wagged my finger at him."

Cole put together another impressive outing for the Yanks on Tuesday night, striking out eight batters and allowing just one run on four hits in 7.1 innings. The Pinstripes are now 7-0 in 2023 coming off a loss when Cole starts, per ESPN Stats and Information.

Cole entered Tuesday's game with a 7-1 record, 2.75 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 98 strikeouts in 91.2 innings across 15 starts.

The 32-year-old has been the anchor of New York's rotation this season as Frankie Montas, Nestor Cortes and Carlos Rodón are all on the injured list. Luis Severino, Domingo German and Clarke Schmidt have filled out the rotation.

The Yankees are now third in the American League East with a 40-33 record, 9.5 games back of the first-place Tampa Bay Rays. The division is one of the tightest in baseball with the last-place Boston Red Sox just 2.5 games back of New York.