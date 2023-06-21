Ranking 2023's 10 Best Wrestlers in WWE and AEW So Far

5 of 6

Some will balk at the idea of Roman Reigns ranking this high on a list of best wrestlers and criticize him for leaning to heavily on his signature stuff, to which this writer responds with a hearty "V-Trigger."

What makes The Tribal Chief great is not that he knows infinite variations of a suplex or because he trained in Japanese dojos. He is the measuring stick in the business because he understands the intricacies that go into his in-ring performances.

In an industry where wrestlers are developed and evolved quicker than ever before, and have so much content to pull from, nearly any wrestler can have a good match. What elevates it are the little things: the facial expressions, the body language and the clear understanding of the narrative at play.

Reigns is a master of all of those.

Look no further than what he was able to do with Sami Zayn in Montreal. Rewatch the WrestleMania main event with Cody Rhodes and pay close attention to how Reigns puts over the story of the match in the way he carries himself and communicates with the audience.

He understands that pro wrestling is performance art and fans will react accordingly when you make them feel a certain way.

His ability to be this trash-talking, manipulative bad guy that audiences hate one minute before turning on the expert selling that allows those same fans to invest emotionally in the match and the idea that the babyface is about to beat him, is that of a virtuoso.

When it comes down to it, Reigns is a performer on a totally different level than everyone else right now. The match in Saudi Arabia, in which he partnered with Solo Sikoa to battle Zayn and Kevin Owens, proved as much.

And none of that accounts for what he has done and continues to do from a character standpoint. At one point in his career, it would have been blasphemy to consider the possibility he could rank above "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels and John Cena as the best and most complete pro wrestlers in WWE history.

Not so much anymore.

Yet it is a testament to the guy ahead of him on this list that Reigns takes a backseat and comes in at No. 2.