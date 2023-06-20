WWE NXT Gold Rush Week One Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 2

Credit: WWE.com.

NXT Gold Rush has begun. Week One, the June 20 edition of WWE NXT, would feature a pair of major championship clashes as well as rivals fighting for their own future opportunity at gold.



Bron Breakker called his shot, challenging Seth "Freakin" Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. After a brutal brawl with Finn Bálor on Monday Night Raw, was The Messiah up to defending his title against the young upstart?



Wes Lee has set the record for the most successful defenses of the NXT North American Championship,but his next challenge, former two-time NXT UK world champion Tyler Bate, might be his toughest. How would special guest referee Mustafa Ali play a role?



Carmelo Hayes and Baron Corbin would come face-to-face. Duke Hudson would hold a pep rally for Thea Hail ahead of her match with Tiffany Stratton next week. Who would come out of these segments more ready for their title matches?



The top tag teams in NXT would fight for a shot at Gallus next week. Dana Brooke wanted to rewrite her story by defeating Cora Jade in NXT. Who would emerge with future momentum?



This had a chance to be NXT's biggest show of the summer, particularly important thanks to the return of the first NXT champion Rollins.

