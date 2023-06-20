WWE NXT Gold Rush Week One Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE NXT Gold Rush Week One Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsJune 20, 2023
NXT Gold Rush has begun. Week One, the June 20 edition of WWE NXT, would feature a pair of major championship clashes as well as rivals fighting for their own future opportunity at gold.
Bron Breakker called his shot, challenging Seth "Freakin" Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. After a brutal brawl with Finn Bálor on Monday Night Raw, was The Messiah up to defending his title against the young upstart?
Wes Lee has set the record for the most successful defenses of the NXT North American Championship,but his next challenge, former two-time NXT UK world champion Tyler Bate, might be his toughest. How would special guest referee Mustafa Ali play a role?
Carmelo Hayes and Baron Corbin would come face-to-face. Duke Hudson would hold a pep rally for Thea Hail ahead of her match with Tiffany Stratton next week. Who would come out of these segments more ready for their title matches?
The top tag teams in NXT would fight for a shot at Gallus next week. Dana Brooke wanted to rewrite her story by defeating Cora Jade in NXT. Who would emerge with future momentum?
This had a chance to be NXT's biggest show of the summer, particularly important thanks to the return of the first NXT champion Rollins.
NXT North American Championship: Wes Lee (c) vs. Tyler Bate (w/ Ref Mustafa Ali)
- Ali pulled out two fast counts to start the match then a slow count, causing both Lee and Bate to look at him with skepticism.
- Bate ducked the Cardiac Kick and hit a rebound clothesline for a nearfall.
Mustafa Ali got involved in this action often, seemingly making the match about himself. After Tyler connected on Bop and Bang to send Wes Lee to the floor, Ali pulled the champion back into the ring. Lee hit the Cardiac Kick to win.
While it was fun to have Ali's antics as referee, he did take away from the action in moments. This is likely fueling the story of his obsession with gold, but it did stop two of NXT's best from having a truly great title match.
In particular, the pacing of this match was sloppy. Both men would go down in moments just to let Ali play to the crowd. This led to a 13-minute match that felt like it needed a lot more time to reach top gear.
Still, the two men did their best with the story and continued one of NXT's most compelling angles. This is far from the end for these three men.
Result
Lee def. Bate by pinfall to retain the NXT North American Championship.
Grade
B-
Notable Moments
Thea Hail Makes Tiffany Stratton Tap Out at Her Pep Rally
- NXT showed a colorful vignette to highlight Gigi Dolin's art. Kiana James responded with a mocking interview.
- Joe Gacy promised to re-evaluate after another loss as Schism found common ground again. Diamond Mine watched the talk and promised to boot them from NXT.
- Backstage, Lyra Valkyria warned Jacy Jayne about talking smack about her.
Duke Hudson gave Thea Hail a big introduction. Chase U came out to celebrate with her. Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey stood miserably on the side.
Tiffany Stratton mocked the whole pep rally, but she got too close to Hail, who made her tap out to the Kimura Lock.
NXT has set up Hail as the ultimate underdog against the NXT women's champion. She will be at a severe disadvantage, but the image of Stratton tapping out to the Kimura Lock gives Chase U some hope.
Even if the result of the match is inevitable, NXT has done a lot of good work in a short time to sell Hail as a viable scrappy challenger. Hopefully, she will have the match of her career next week against The Center of the Universe.
Grade
B
Notable Moments