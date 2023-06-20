Kyle Kuzma's Best FA Landing Spots After Reportedly Opting Out of Wizards Contract

Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

Bradley Beal is already out the door in Washington, and Kyle Kuzma may soon follow.

As expected, Kuzma declined his player option for the 2023-24 season Tuesday and will become an unrestricted free agent, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Kuzma was due $13 million and could be in a position to double that number on an annual basis.

While he's yet to make an All-Star team, Kuzma is one of the best players on the market this summer. It'll be interesting to see what type of market materializes for him in the coming weeks, given he'll likely have to wait until the true top options on the board find homes before the major money rolls in.

Here's a look at a few options for Kuzma on the open market.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets are a natural landing point for any top-flight free agent this summer thanks to their $59.1 million in cap space. They're expected to at least kick the tires on the market's top available options, but it feels unlikely an All-Star will take the money and run to a rebuilding project.

Kuzma seems like a strong contender to take his talents to the highest bidder, and Houston could come barreling in with a boatload of cash if its initial options fall through. The Rockets have a need for a wing scorer, as it's unlikely Kenyon Martin Jr. develops into much more than a role player.

Kuzma could slide into Martin's spot in the starting lineup and give the Rockets a quality pair of floor-stretching forwards, provided Jabari Smith Jr. makes an improvement in his second NBA season.

With Amen Thompson increasingly looking like the favorite to land in Houston with the No. 4 pick, expect the Rockets to prioritize floor spacing and defensive presence in free agency. Kuzma isn't an elite defender, but he's better than his reputation. He also fits relatively well into the Rockets' timeline for contention, as he'll turn just 28 in July.

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers are likewise in the market for a floor-stretching wing, per NBA insider Marc Stein. They've already been linked to Harrison Barnes, who could be a fallback option if Kuzma decides Indianapolis isn't his vibe.

Indiana has a quality coach in Rick Carlisle, a rising star point guard in Tyrese Haliburton and a second-year wing in Bennedict Mathurin who flashed elite potential last season. Sprinkle in a sweet shooter in Buddy Hield and the shot-blocking prowess of Myles Turner, and the Pacers would be cooking with a potential playoff team if they were to add Kuzma's stability to the wing.

The Pacers have never been a free-agent destination and may have to overpay Kuzma to get him to the Midwest. There's reason to be hesitant about paying a non-All-Star $30 million a season just to chase the No. 6 seed—particularly in the new NBA contractual climate.

That said, from a pure basketball perspective, there are few better fits for Kuzma's talent among teams armed with significant cap space.

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs are a smart enough organization to know they'll need to surround Victor Wembanyama with more talent to provide him with his best opportunity at growth. While he's a generational prospect, Wembanyama is still going to have growing pains and will need veteran support that doesn't currently exist on this roster.

Entering the draft, the Spurs may have the NBA's most uninspiring collection of talent. Keldon Johnson is a quality player but tops out as a borderline All-Star, while Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan will have to prove their quality numbers from last season are sustainable rather than a product of 82 games of low-energy effort from opposing teams.

Kuzma has his detractors, but he's championship-tested and might find his next level as a player under Gregg Popovich. He's the exact type of player Popovich has thrived at finding the perfect role for over the course of his coaching career.

Like Indiana, San Antonio isn't much of a free-agent destination. But the hype around Wembanyama alone will probably have the Spurs on national television next season more often than they were during the peak of the Tim Duncan era.

Kuzma will likely explore larger markets first, but if Houston is a bust and no sign-and-trade arises, he could find a home next to Wemby.

Washington Wizards

The Wizards may be embarking on a rebuild, but there's an argument to be made retaining Kuzma with the goal of eventually trading him would be the best move for both sides.

Kuzma averaged a career-high 21.2 points last season while being given the freedom to shoot at will and create more within the offense.

With Beal gone and Kristaps Porziņģis potentially following him out the door, what's stopping Kuzma from re-signing on a reasonable long-term deal and chucking his way into an All-Star berth next season? In a world where he's a true 1A option, there's little reason to believe Kuzma couldn't up his scoring average—and his trade value—well above 25 points per game.

Washington isn't going to be winning many games next season no matter how brilliantly Kuzma plays in the spotlight. Even if his numbers are only artificially inflated due to opportunity—and there's a good chance that happens given Kuzma's stagnant efficiency his whole career—that would not stop a team from giving up an asset or two at next year's trade deadline.

Signing and trading Kuzma this summer very much remains an option, but if the market is more tepid than expected, a return isn't out of the question.