    Karl-Anthony Towns Rumors: Blazers, T-Wolves Not Interested in Trade for No. 3 Pick

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 20, 2023

    DENVER, CO - APRIL 25: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves handles the ball during Round One Game Five of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets on April 25, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
    Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

    Karl-Anthony Towns will reportedly not be heading to Portland.

    Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported neither the Timberwolves nor the Blazers have interest in a trade that would send Towns to Portland in exchange for the No. 3 pick in Thursday's draft.

