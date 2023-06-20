Karl-Anthony Towns Rumors: Blazers, T-Wolves Not Interested in Trade for No. 3 Pick

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Karl-Anthony Towns will reportedly not be heading to Portland.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported neither the Timberwolves nor the Blazers have interest in a trade that would send Towns to Portland in exchange for the No. 3 pick in Thursday's draft.

