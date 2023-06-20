Bam Adebayo Trade Rumors: Blazers Preparing 'Compelling' Offer for Heat Star

Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

A blockbuster trade between the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers might unfold this offseason, and Damian Lillard may not be at the center of the deal.

Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported the Blazers are "preparing what the team believes to be a compelling package for Miami to part with All-Defensive centerpiece Bam Adebayo."

This comes after Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported the Heat thought Lillard could emerge as an attainable target.

For Portland to even pursue Adebayo comes as a bit of a surprise because Fischer wrote the Heat "have not pondered a future without him starring in the frontcourt." A team coming off an NBA Finals appearance typically doesn't trade away one of its best players, especially when the player in question is 25 and signed for three more seasons.

In addition, it's tough to see what kind of "compelling package" the Blazers could put together that seriously tests Miami's resolve.

Anfernee Simons probably has limited value to the Heat when they already have Tyler Herro, who's about to start his four-year, $120 million extension. Acquiring Shaedon Sharpe instead plus draft compensation would also be the antithesis of the approach Miami has utilized since the end of its Big Three era.

Justise Winslow in 2015 was the last player the Heat themselves selected in the top 10.

Some are already questioning the extent to which the Blazers believe they can land Adebayo.

From one perspective, it does look like a preemptive form of damage control given the uncertainty surrounding Lillard's future.

When it comes to the No. 3 overall selection, ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported Tuesday the Blazers "are planning on keeping the pick and adding the type of talent to the roster they would be hard pressed to bring to Portland if not through the draft."

Brian Windhorst of ESPN echoed that account on Get Up but added Lillard "does not want a youth movement" and prefers to see some veterans join him to win now:

Perhaps the Trail Blazers front office is confident simply trying to swing a blockbuster trade sends enough of a message to the seven-time All-Star in the event the No. 3 pick isn't flipped for a proven star.