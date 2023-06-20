Timberwolves Rumors: Naz Reid's Return in FA a Goal for MIN 'From the Very Top' Down

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly set to make retaining Naz Reid a priority in free agency.

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported re-signing Reid is seen as vital "from the very top of the organization down through the front office and coaching staff."

Reid, 23, has played his entire four-year career in Minnesota. The undersized center has been a highly productive player on a per-minute basis coming off the bench and is known as a strong locker room presence behind the scenes.

The Timberwolves head into the offseason with an uncertain future after a disappointing 2022-23 season. Expected to take a leap forward into Western Conference contention after acquiring Rudy Gobert, Minnesota instead regressed and was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs for the second straight season.

Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns proved to be an awkward fit on the interior to the point Towns is once again the subject of trade rumors. While speculation about Towns' future is nothing new, it's unlikely he and Gobert both remain on the roster once Anthony Edwards' expected max contract extension begins during the 2024-25 season.

The NBA's new collective bargaining agreement includes a second tax apron that significantly restricts roster movement for teams $17.5 million or more above the apron. It's borderline impossible for any team with three max contracts to stay under that second apron.

Looking forward, the uncertain future of the Wolves' big man rotation makes retaining Reid a priority. He hasn't produced enough to command a massive salary and could become a bargain in a larger role if Minnesota jettisons Towns or Gobert this or next summer.