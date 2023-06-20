NBA Rumors: T-Wolves to Keep Towns, Gobert, Edwards Core Together amid Trade Buzz

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves aren't planning to break up their core this offseason, according to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski.

Krawczynski referenced the "widespread speculation" that Karl-Anthony Towns could be traded. However, the Wolves are aligned organizationally in their desire to continue moving ahead with the axis of Towns, Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards:

"But President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly and coach Chris Finch have said publicly that their plan is to move forward with the existing core, with both believing that a full summer and training camp together, and improved health from Towns and Gobert, will be enough to solve some of the offensive problems the team had last season. Owners Glen Taylor, Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez are on board with that approach as well, sources said."

There might come a time when Minnesota needs to blow it up. The team has suffered back-to-back first-round playoff exits, and the new collective bargaining agreement will further limit the front office's ability to improve the roster around the margins.

Towns and Gobert will account for $93.9 million by themselves in 2024-25, and Edwards will presumably be in the first year of a max or near-max extension then as well. He's eligible to sign a new deal this summer.

If Connelly reaches a point where a major shakeup is preferable to the status quo, then Towns is the most logical candidate to move.

Gobert is a negative trade asset thanks to the $131.5 million he's owed over the next three years. Edwards will only be 22 in August, so he figures to be the cornerstone of any long-term vision for Minnesota.

Connelly could theoretically deal KAT and either replenish the franchise's draft stockpile to start a rebuild or perhaps net a return that improves the supporting cast around Gobert and Edwards.

Absent an overwhelming offer, however, making that pivot now would be too hasty.

The Gobert trade looked like a big overpay from the moment it happened, and his performance in 2022-23 did little to silence the concerns about whether he was the missing piece for the Wolves. The Frenchman didn't even provide the elite defense fans have come to expect.

With the benefit of continuity and a full offseason together, maybe Gobert and Towns will have a stronger connection on the court in 2023-24. Edwards might keep improving and go from being an All-Star to an All-NBA player.

While the big-picture questions are still there for Minnesota, it's too early to wave the white flag after going all in last offseason.