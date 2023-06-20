Shannon Sharpe Tweets He'll Be Back on Morning TV 'Soon' After 'Undisputed' Exit

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

It looks like everyone's favorite morning TV uncle will be back on the small screen sometime soon.

Just a few days after his final show on FS1's "Skip and Shannon's Undisputed," NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe took to Twitter to just check in, let people know how he's doing and inform everyone that he'll be back to the early morning TV grind shortly.

" l'm enjoying my early morning workouts, late breakfast, and break from wearing a suit every morning...," Sharpe wrote in the post. "But just for a little while. I'll be back on [TV] in the morning's soon.in the morning's soon."

It's still unclear where Sharpe is set to land next after he reached a contract buyout with Fox Sports after a very successful seven years sitting across from Skip Bayless on "Undisputed's" debate desk.

Sharpe had an emotional goodbye during his final episode on June 13, thanking everyone that helped him while with the company, especially Bayless, who he butted heads with on more than one occasssion.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has said that he's open to brining Sharpe on to "First Take" but won't change the current format of the show, with its rotating set of contributors, to accommodate him.

As for Bayless and "Undisputed," former NFL running back LeSean McCoy has been listed as an early favorite to fill the void left behind by Sharpe.