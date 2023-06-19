Bellator's Cris Lencioni in ICU After Suffering Cardiac Arrest at Gym

Matt Davies/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bellator MMA fighter Cris Lencioni is hospitalized in an intensive care unit after suffering cardiac arrest earlier this month, his wife Marca announced on his Instagram page.

The post stated that Lencioni has been in the hospital since June 8 after a cardiac event occurred while he was training in a gym.

"The athletes at the gym were great and immediately called 911 and did their best to address his needs until paramedics arrived," Marca Lencioni wrote. "We are currently in another state. He has been under the care of excellent doctors with I and much of his family by his side. We are all hopeful for the progress we know he will continue to make."

According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Lencioni was scheduled to take on James Gallagher at Bellator 298 on Aug. 11 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The 28-year-old featherweight has a record of 11-3 and is on a four-fight winning streak.

Lencioni made his Bellator debut with a split-decision win over Cody Law in December at Bellator 289. He most recently scored an impressive second-round submission win over Blake Smith at Bellator 294 on April 21.

"We are aware of Cris Lencioni's current medical condition and are monitoring the situation closely," Bellator said in a statement. "We ask you to join us in sending thoughts and prayers to Cris and his family as he navigates his recovery process."

Marca Lencioni added that a GoFundMe page has been started by Cris' family to assist with financial costs.