Suns Rumors: Devin Booker Expected to Be Primary Ball-Handler After Beal Trade

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Devin Booker operated as the Phoenix Suns' de facto point guard the two seasons before Chris Paul joined the team, averaging 6.8 assists per game in the 2018-19 season and 6.5 assists per contest in the 2019-20 campaign.

And it's a role he reportedly will be returning to with Bradley Beal coming to town.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype said Monday that his "understanding is Booker is going to be more or less the primary ball handler a lot of times. Beal can handle the ball too, and create in pick-and-rolls, but it seems like this is more of an avenue to get the ball in Booker's hands and really maximize his usage rate."

Both Booker and Beal are capable of handling playmaking roles, but it will be interesting to see how a trio that also includes Kevin Durant will share the rock. Paul was an excellent facilitator and distributor, allowing Durant and Booker to focus more on scoring.

Without that traditional playmaker, will Durant, Booker and Beal find themselves taking turns in isolation rather than running a fluid offense?

It's a big question, and if Booker is tasked with running the show, one he'll be responsible for answering.