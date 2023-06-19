NBA Scouts Praise Scoot Henderson's Character and Work Ethic: 'He Has All the Tools'

Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

Scoot Henderson may not be the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft, that title seems destined to go to Victor Wembanyama. But whoever does end up with the G League Ignite star has a potential franchise cornerstone point guard heading their way.

Vying with Alabama's Brandon Miller to be taken with the second selection by the Charlotte Hornets, Henderson is looking to separate himself from the rest of the pack and still show that he's the best player in this draft.

And he has the work ethic to prove it.

The Athletic's Seth Davis combined quotes about Henderson from several different NBA scouts into one that he's called "Finch" and the overall consensus seems to be that the 19-year-old has the potential to be one of the very best players in the game:

"Absolute specimen of an athlete. He's a very good midrange shooter but I don't think he's a good 3-point shooter right now. His teammates love playing with him. I hear nothing but good things about his character and his work ethic. He's still very young. He had a lot of up-and-down games where he didn't really show up and compete. His game didn't evolve much this year. He has all the tools to be an all-star-level point guard. He's Donovan Mitchell and Derrick Rose. The guy's a killer."

Henderson, who was long considered the second-best prospect in the draft before Miller's ascension, burst onto the national and international radar back in October during an exhibition matchup against Wembanyama in Las Vegas.

Although the 7-foot-2 frenchman had the better stat line, 37 points, four rebounds, five assists and seven three-pointers, it was Henderson who came away with the 122-115 victory and a great game in his own right.

He finished with 28 points, 5 rebounds, and 9 assists.

While Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has Henderson going No. 2 overall to the Hornets in his most recent mock draft, other draft analysts have Miller in that slot and the former heading to Portland.

Regardless of where he lands, Henderson is sure to put on a show and put in the work to prove it.