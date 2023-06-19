NBA Trade Rumors: O.G. Anunoby Has 'Tons' of Interest; Raptors Reluctant to Deal SF

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors continue to resist outside overtures for veteran wing O.G. Anunoby, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Stein reported Monday that Anunoby "is generating tons of external trade interest" but that Toronto "remains unwilling" to trade him. He added the Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies have all signaled their interest in a deal.

ESPN's Zach Lowe (via RealGM) reported in February that Memphis and Indiana each offered three first-round picks to the Raptors for Anunoby. The team wasn't in selling mode at the trade deadline, though, having acquired Jakob Poeltl in an unsuccessful bid to make the playoffs.

Toronto's front office might be able to resist a rebuild for only so long, though.

Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus reported on June 9 that neither Fred VanVleet nor Gary Trent Jr. is expected to return. Losing both would be a significant blow when $31.6 million in maximum salary cap space only goes so far.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports followed up June 16 to report the Raptors "are said to still be deliberating various pathways to proceed with their roster."

This is the offseason for the organization to chart its long-term course because Anunoby and Pascal Siakam are both eligible to hit free agency in 2024.

Siakam's two All-Star appearances and two All-NBA nods would lead one to believe he's the more coveted trade trip. Instead, Action Network's Matt Moore reported he "may be easier to deal with than Anunoby currently."

Moore added there's a growing sense of exasperation toward the Raptors when it comes to general trade negotiations.

It feels as though Toronto is only making the situation harder for itself.

Three first-rounders would've been a great haul for Anunoby last winter. Now, a return in any trade figures to be less than that since he's on an expiring deal, and the Raptors' leverage will continue to dwindle if they open the 2023-24 season the 25-year-old on the roster.

Team president Masai Ujiri and general manager Bobby Webster might have an ace up their sleeve, one that can meaningfully raise Toronto's ceiling. Absent that, starting a teardown is arguably the best path forward, and an Anunoby trade could help lay the foundation for the next phase.