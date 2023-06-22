Pro Comparisons for Top 2023 NBA Draft Picks

Pro Comparisons for Top 2023 NBA Draft PicksJune 22, 2023
NBA front offices often discuss prospect-player comparisons to help them paint a picture of how a player will fit and what his trajectory may look like.
In some cases, a comparison to multiple pros can be used to describe the more unique prospects.
The following players (in alphabetical order) are good bets to go in the 2023 lottery, so we pinpointed the pro stars and role players they each mirror.
Anthony Black, Arkansas PG/SG Freshman
Pro comparison: Scottie Barnes/Josh Giddey
Mock Draft Projection: No. 6 (Orlando Magic)
Anthony Black mixes Giddey's size, ball-handling and playmaking IQ with Barnes' frontcourt passing and defense.
None of these players are exceptional athletes, self-creators or shooters. But like Giddey and Barnes, Black can facilitate or use his height off the dribble to make plays and finish over the top.
Positionally, he's closer to Giddey with more of a guard's feel and instincts. But Black has the chance to be an excellent defender, capable of picking up full court or staying attached to wing shooters and contesting jumpers throughout a game.
Gradey Dick, Kansas SG/SF Freshman
Pro comparison: Kevin Huerter
Mock Draft Projection: No. 11 (Orlando Magic)
Gradey Dick's positional size, shooting accuracy, shot-making versatility and high-IQ play should remind scouts of Kevin Huerter.
They're both valued most for their three-point shots. Dick should immediately help a team's offense and spacing with his deep range and quick release. And like Huerter, he's capable of drilling jumpers off movement and dribbles.
Dick projects as an efficient off-ball scorer, though he's flashed enough of a pull-up game, drives and athleticism to generate offense without needing teammates to set him up.
Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite PG 2004
Pro comparison: Russell Westbrook
Mock Draft Projection: No. 3 (Portland Trail Blazers)
Positional power and athleticism, three-level scoring and competitiveness separate Scoot Henderson and fuel comparisons to Russell Westbrook.
These are rare point guards who can create their own dunk opportunities in the half court with blow-by burst and vertical explosiveness.
They also have a comfort level in the mid-range, where Henderson likes to pull up and step back into jumpers. And though both are scorers first, they each have the elusiveness and playmaking feel to rack up assists and quarterback an offense.
Like Westbrook when he entered the league, Henderson will have to focus on improving his three-point shot and decision-making.
Dereck Lively, Duke C Freshman
Pro comparison: Brook Lopez
Mock Draft Projection: No. 12 (Oklahoma City Thunder)
Dereck Lively will be valued for his finishing and rim protection, though long-term shooting potential helps create visions of a stretch-5 like Lopez.
However, like Lopez early in his career, Lively will earn minutes and contracts by optimizing his massive wingspan for high-percentage paint scoring and shot-blocking. Neither needs ball-handling or athleticism to be effective.
But Lively is generating top-10 interest in this draft now that he's able to show teams comfortable range in workouts that Duke didn't give him the freedom to test out.
Brandon Miller, Alabama SF Freshman
Pro comparison: Danny Granger
Mock Draft Projection: No. 2 (Charlotte Hornets)
Brandon Miller possesses similar size and shot-making skill that Danny Granger used for off-ball scoring.
Like Granger did, Miller buries defenses with transition threes and shooting versatility. Neither are/were advanced shot-creators or explosive athletes. Instead, they use positional height, range and jumpers off spot-ups, movement, pull-ups and step-backs.
Granger finished top 10 in the NBA in made threes for five consecutive seasons, and Miller seems capable of putting up similar shooting production. Elevating to a Paul George comparison will require Miller to improve his ball-screen play, downhill game and finishing.
Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite PG/SG 2003
Pro comparison: Ja Morant/Dejounte Murray
Mock Draft Projection: No. 4 (Houston Rockets)
There isn't another NBA player with Amen Thompson's wing size, level of athleticism and playmaking IQ.
An excellent live-dribble passer, he also gets to spots on the floor with Morant's quickness and explosion. And he put pressure on opponents with speed and defense like Murray.
Thompson is bigger than both, but his shooting is also further behind. Regardless, all three players' values revolve around their elusiveness off the bounce, two-point scoring and playmaking, while Thompson offers far more defensive upside with his 7'0" wingspan.
Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite SG/SF 2003
Pro comparison: Andre Iguodala
Mock Draft Projection: No. 8 (Washington Wizards)
Ausar Thompson's measurements, bounce, secondary playmaking and defense should remind NBA teams of prime Iguodala.
He might not be a skilled enough scorer or shooter to be a top option. But he'll give his team easy baskets in transition, play some point-wing in the half court and defend opposing teams' best perimeter player.
Iguodala wasn't much of a three-point threat when he entered the NBA, and Thompson will need time. But he's made enough progress with his shot-making for scouts to picture a capable shooter whose confidence can fuel hot streaks.
Jarace Walker, Houston PF Freshman
Pro comparison: Aaron Gordon
Mock Draft Projection: No. 5 (Detroit Pistons)
Strong physical tools and versatility will lead to Jarace Walker excelling in the same role that Aaron Gordon has for the Denver Nuggets.
Neither is a top option in an offense, but both are valuable for their effectiveness around the basket and ability to make plays as hybrid bigs. Though Gordon and Walker lack signature skills, they're still threats to make open threes, handle in face-up situations and pass.
And both have strong defensive frames and mobility for guarding various different types of frontcourt players.
Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92 PF/C 2004
Pro comparison: Anthony Davis/Kristaps Porziņģis
Mock Draft Projection: No. 1 (San Antonio Spurs)
No player Wembanyama's size has his level of skill and defensive impact. Any comparison forces you to use an imagination, and in this case, it means picturing Anthony Davis with measurements closer to those of Kristaps Porziņģis.
Wembanyama and Davis have similar self-creation skill, shot-making and unique fluidity executing offensively.
Wembanyama is taller than Porziņģis but with similar shooting range.
Defensively, the 19-year-old moves more like Davis with his ability to cover both ground and airspace. And like Davis, Wembanyama has the chance to double as both a team's No. 1 option and a first-team All-Defensive selection.
Cam Whitmore, Villanova SF Freshman
Pro comparison: Bennedict Mathurin
Mock Draft Comparison: No. 9 (Utah Jazz)
Cam Whitmore scores with Mathurin's mix of power, explosiveness and shot-making ability.
Neither is the most advanced shot-creator or playmaker, but both excel by using their athleticism and physical tools to put pressure on the rim and finish through contact. And though they've yet to hit threes with efficiency, both are threatening enough to catch fire and for scouts to picture them as regular shooting threats long-term.
Whitmore and Mathurin also possess outstanding defensive tools and a need to optimize them more consistently.
More 1st-Round Comps
Bilal Coulibaly — Metropolitans 92, SF
Mock Draft Projection: No. 10 (Dallas Mavericks)
Pro Comparison: O.G. Anunoby
Coulibaly has risen into the top-10 discussion, with teams buying into the athleticism, length, shot-making and defense that have made Anunoby such a valued role player.
Cason Wallace — Kentucky, PG
Mock Draft Projection: No. 15 (Atlanta Hawks)
Pro Comparison: Jrue Holiday
Wallace has been compared to Holiday since high school, as he possesses the same controlled pace, three-level shot-making, IQ and pesky defense.
Taylor Hendricks — Central Florida, PF
Mock Draft Projection: No. 7 (Indiana Pacers)
Pro Comparison: Dorian Finney-Smith
Finney-Smith has emerged as a valuable three-and-D power forward, which will be Hendricks' projected archetype after he shot 39.4 percent from deep, averaged 1.7 blocks and flashed the mobility to guard away from the basket.
Jalen Hood-Schifino — Indiana, PG/SG
Mock Draft Projection: No. 14 (New Orleans Pelicans)
Pro Comparison: Spencer Dinwiddie
Hood-Schifino matches Dinwiddie's size, three-level scoring and limited athletic ability, while both offer enough passing skill to operate as point guards.
Kobe Bufkin — Michigan, PG/SG
Mock Draft Projection: No. 13 (Toronto Raptors)
Pro Comparison: Derrick White
Bufkin offers White's combo guard versatility with three-level shot-making and efficient finishing, plus strong defensive instincts guarding the perimeter.
Keyonte George — Baylor, SG
Mock Draft Projection: No. 17 (Los Angeles Lakers)
Pro Comparison: Cole Anthony
Like Anthony George will be valued most for his self-creation, shot-making skill and confidence, making him better suited for a scoring role than lead guard.
Jordan Hawkins — Connecticut, SG
Mock Draft Projection: No. 16 (Utah Jazz)
Pro Comparison: Malik Beasley
Like Beasley, Hawkins will stick and be coveted strictly for his shot-making, especially his ability to shoot off screens and drill jumpers within the flow of any offense