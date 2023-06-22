Pro Comparisons for Top 2023 NBA Draft Picks

0 of 11

EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images

NBA front offices often discuss prospect-player comparisons to help them paint a picture of how a player will fit and what his trajectory may look like.

In some cases, a comparison to multiple pros can be used to describe the more unique prospects.

The following players (in alphabetical order) are good bets to go in the 2023 lottery, so we pinpointed the pro stars and role players they each mirror.