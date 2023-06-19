Knicks Rumored Interest in Naz Reid Could Mean Major NBA Trade Is Coming

Knicks Rumored Interest in Naz Reid Could Mean Major NBA Trade Is ComingJune 19, 2023
The New York Knicks are all set at center.
Or so it seems, anyway.
Yet despite rostering three players at the position—Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein and Jericho Sims—the Knicks could be eyeing another. And he just happens to be one of the best bigs on the NBA free-agent market.
Naz Reid reportedly has "a significant amount of fans within the organization," per SNY's Ian Begley. That's notable because New York doesn't have an opening at the position, but could create one through a big summer swap.
Naz Reid Will Be Among the Most Coveted Centers in Free Agency
When HoopsHype's Frank Urbina assessed this crop of free-agent centers, he slotted only three ahead of Naz Reid: Nikola Vučević, Brook Lopez and Jakob Poeltl.
Vučević is a two-time All-Star who has twice averaged better than 20 points per game. Lopez made the All-Defensive first team this season and is one of basketball's best suppliers of threes and blocks. Poeltl is a dynamic defender and great pick-and-roll screener.
In other words, it's hardly a slight to be ranked behind that trio. Reid will command significant attention on the open market, which makes New York's potential interest so...well, interesting.
The Knicks aren't going to sneak him past anyone. All teams with a void at center will give Reid a look, and those seeking scoring from this position might rank him even higher. New York would need to make a fairly significant investment in him, which could only happen after the Knicks subtract from their current center group.
His Game Fits on Paper
Anyone who watched the Knicks run out of gas in the postseason could see this team has a clear, pressing need for more offense.
New York averaged just 100.1 points in the playoffs, which ranked 14th overall and dead last among teams who escaped the first round. The Knicks also packed the worst three-point punch of any playoff participant, ranking 15th in makes (9.5 per game) and last in accuracy (29.2 percent).
This shortage surely ties directly to the interest in Reid. He isn't simply a skilled offensive player; he's skilled in a way that could help correct some of this club's flaws.
He is a legitimate scoring threat (career 20.6 points per 36 minutes, per Basketball Reference) and a respectable shooter from range (career 1.9 triples per 36 minutes on 34.4 percent shooting). Putting him in Mitchell Robinson's place would up the offensive potency of this position group and clear up some congestion to allow Julius Randle, RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson to attack.
Trading a Center Could Be Best for the 'Bockers
While the Knicks seemingly have everything they need to execute a blockbuster trade, it's never been easy to tell what their ideal trade package should include.
Until now.
If Mitchell Robinson is the centerpiece, that would allow New York to retain all three of Randle, Barrett and Brunson. And it wouldn't necessarily hurt the offer's appeal, since other than Brunson (who should be untouchable), Robinson might generate as much trade interest as any Knicks player.
Trading Robinson and having Reid replace him would allow the Knicks to make a substantial addition on the trade market without creating a massive void in the process. They'd be treading water at center—Robinson is the better athlete and defender; Reid is the superior scorer and shooter—while making a major upgrade elsewhere.
If they used Randle or Barrett as the centerpiece, on the other hand, they'd be creating a hole and simply hoping the trade can cover it up. That's not a way in which New York would obviously improve its chances for next season or beyond.