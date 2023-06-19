Knicks Rumored Interest in Naz Reid Could Mean Major NBA Trade Is Coming

1 of 3

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

When HoopsHype's Frank Urbina assessed this crop of free-agent centers, he slotted only three ahead of Naz Reid: Nikola Vučević, Brook Lopez and Jakob Poeltl.



Vučević is a two-time All-Star who has twice averaged better than 20 points per game. Lopez made the All-Defensive first team this season and is one of basketball's best suppliers of threes and blocks. Poeltl is a dynamic defender and great pick-and-roll screener.



In other words, it's hardly a slight to be ranked behind that trio. Reid will command significant attention on the open market, which makes New York's potential interest so...well, interesting.



The Knicks aren't going to sneak him past anyone. All teams with a void at center will give Reid a look, and those seeking scoring from this position might rank him even higher. New York would need to make a fairly significant investment in him, which could only happen after the Knicks subtract from their current center group.

