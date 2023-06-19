Wyndham Clark's Career Earnings After Win at 2023 US Open

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Not a household name in the world of gold, Wyndham Clark beat out a loaded leaderboard and win his first major championship at the US Open on Sunday.

The No. 32 ranked player in the world, Clark only had one win in his professional career going into the tournament at the Los Angeles County Country Club. He had never finished higher than 75th at any other major.

But for the past four days he continuously made all the big shots and got himself out of trouble when he needed to, edging out Rory McIlroy by one shot with a score of -10.

And on top of all that, Clark made himself a much richer man.

Coming into the US Open, he had about $11.5 million in career earnings—per Spotrac—way outside of the top 200 earners in the sport. But with the $3.6 million purse that comes with his victory, it takes him to over $15 million, cracking the top 180.

Anyone that's a fan of golf will certainly know Clark after this performance as he defeated a top 10 leader board that included McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler and Dustin Johnson, among other big names.

Sunday's victory is the continuation of a great couple of months for Clark, who earned his first career win in May at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

He'll now try to keep that momentum going at the Travelers Championship next weekend at TPC River Highlands.