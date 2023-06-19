X

Wyndham Clark's Career Earnings After Win at 2023 US Open

Francisco RosaJune 19, 2023

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 18: Wyndham Clark of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the final round of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club on June 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Not a household name in the world of gold, Wyndham Clark beat out a loaded leaderboard and win his first major championship at the US Open on Sunday.

The No. 32 ranked player in the world, Clark only had one win in his professional career going into the tournament at the Los Angeles County Country Club. He had never finished higher than 75th at any other major.

But for the past four days he continuously made all the big shots and got himself out of trouble when he needed to, edging out Rory McIlroy by one shot with a score of -10.

ESPN @espn

WYNDHAM CLARK WINS THE U.S. OPEN AND CLAIMS HIS FIRST CAREER MAJOR WIN 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/MYDuHqkD7g">pic.twitter.com/MYDuHqkD7g</a>

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

The winning moment for <a href="https://twitter.com/Wyndham_Clark?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Wyndham_Clark</a> 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/kJ7aNa50ri">pic.twitter.com/kJ7aNa50ri</a>

And on top of all that, Clark made himself a much richer man.

Coming into the US Open, he had about $11.5 million in career earnings—per Spotrac—way outside of the top 200 earners in the sport. But with the $3.6 million purse that comes with his victory, it takes him to over $15 million, cracking the top 180.

Anyone that's a fan of golf will certainly know Clark after this performance as he defeated a top 10 leader board that included McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler and Dustin Johnson, among other big names.

Wyndham Clark's Career Earnings After Win at 2023 US Open
Video Play Button
✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

Sunday's victory is the continuation of a great couple of months for Clark, who earned his first career win in May at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

He'll now try to keep that momentum going at the Travelers Championship next weekend at TPC River Highlands.