2023 NBA Draft Rumors: Warriors, Hawks Linked to Trade Up for Dereck Lively II

Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks reportedly have their eyes on the same big man heading into the 2023 NBA draft.

According to Matt Moore of Action Network, both teams are "interested" in trading up with the hopes of selecting Duke center Dereck Lively II. Moore suggested the teams' best chance at doing so would be moving into the top 10.

Atlanta has the No. 15 pick in the draft, while Golden State slots in at No. 19.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected the Dallas Mavericks to choose Lively with the No. 10 overall pick in his most recent mock draft and noted that interest in the prospect "has escalated to the point where teams may need to trade into the top 10 to get him."

Lively arrived at Duke as a 5-star prospect and the No. 3 overall player in the 2022 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings, but didn't exactly live up to the high expectations in place when it comes to being an offensive playmaker.

He averaged just 5.2 points in 20.6 minutes per game in his one collegiate campaign and was often overshadowed in the Blue Devils' offensive attack. Yet he found other ways to impact the game and posted 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks a night.

His efforts landed him a spot on the ACC All-Defense and All-Freshman teams, and he is now climbing draft boards with the chance to be a top-10 selection.

Golden State in particular could use the size and rim protection after James Wiseman didn't work out as the No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 draft. The Warriors surely envisioned the Memphis product as an athletic difference-maker down low who could clean up the glass, score on lobs and provide Stephen Curry and others with defensive help, but he dealt with injuries and never established himself with the team.

Perhaps Lively could end up filling that role, and he wouldn't be under much pressure as an offensive player given the rest of the talent on the Warriors.

As for the Hawks, they may envision pick-and-rolls with Lively and Trae Young as the center prospect establishes himself at the NBA level. He could also provide Young with some of that defensive protection that would also work with Curry and the Warriors.

Whichever team is more willing to give up assets to move up may be the one that ends up with him.