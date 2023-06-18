Chris Paul's Top Landing Spots After Star PG's Trade to Wizards from Suns

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards are set to acquire Chris Paul as part of a package with the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Bradley Beal, but the franchise is unlikely to retain the veteran point guard entering the 2023-24 campaign as they enter a full-scale rebuild.

The Athletic's Josh Robbins reported Sunday that the Wizards "would like" to have Paul on their team next season. However, if Paul decides he would like to play for a contender, Washington will work on finding him a new home.

Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes added that the Wizards "are likely to reroute" Paul in a trade, and the Los Angeles Clippers are expected to pursue a reunion with the 12-time All-Star.

While Paul is aging and his shooting has declined, he would still be a valuable asset to any championship-contending team. During the 2022-23 season, he averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists in 59 games while shooting 44.0 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from deep.

With Paul expected to be available, here's a list of the top landing spots for the North Carolina native.

Los Angeles Clippers

With the Clippers eyeing a reunion with Paul, listing the franchise as a top destination for the veteran is a no-brainer.

Paul spent six seasons with the Clippers from 2011-2017, and L.A. made the postseason in each of those seasons, though the furthest the franchise made it was the Western Conference semifinals.

In 409 games with the Clippers, Paul averaged 18.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists while shooting 47.5 percent from the floor and 37.8 percent from deep. He was even better in the playoffs, averaging 21.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists in 53 games while shooting 48.1 percent from the floor and 39.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Obviously Paul isn't the same player he once was, but inserting him into a lineup that already includes Kawhi Leonard and Paul George would put the Clippers among the top contenders next season, provided they stay healthy.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat had been considered one of the top two landing spots, alongside Phoenix, for Beal this summer.

Now that Miami has lost out on Beal, would it consider bringing in Paul as a replacement for Kyle Lowry? The Heat reportedly offered Lowry and Duncan Robinson in a package deal for Beal, so it seems that the former Toronto Raptor could be on the move this offseason.

It's also worth mentioning that Miami had expressed interest in Paul back in 2019 and the two sides had a "strong mutual interest" before the Houston Rockets traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Lowry has spent the last two seasons in Miami, though he hasn't been the best fit and was eventually demoted to a bench role toward the end of the 2022-23 regular season and the playoffs.

The 37-year-old averaged 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 55 regular-season games while shooting 40.4 percent from the floor and 34.5 percent from deep.

Lowry's postseason off the bench was a disappointment, and Miami's loss to the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals likely only opened the door further for his potential departure.

While Paul's numbers have dipped over the last few seasons, he's still one of the best playmakers in the league and could be an intriguing fit alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Los Angeles Lakers

Paul has been good friends with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James since before the two reached the NBA, and it's certainly possible they could team up on the Purple and Gold this summer.

The Athletic's Jovan Buha reported this week that the Lakers would be interested in signing Paul if he were to be waived, but maybe they could work out a deal for the veteran point guard instead.

D'Angelo Russell and Dennis Schröder are set to become free agents this summer, and the Lakers undoubtedly need an upgrade at point guard if they hope to contend for another title with James and Anthony Davis still on board.

Paul could be a great facilitator in an offense that includes James, Davis, Jarred Vanderbilt and Austin Reaves, who will be a priority for the Lakers to re-sign this summer as a restricted free agent.

The Purple and Gold should at least explore the possibility, especially as their championship window isn't as wide as it once was.