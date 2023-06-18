College Baseball World Series 2023: Sunday Scores, Winners and Bracket Results

AP Photo/John Peterson

Day Three in Omaha saw the second matchup for Friday's team's. An historic elimination was on the table, and one team also had the opportunity to grab a stranglehold in Bracket 1.

Here's how things are shaping up so far.

Sunday's Results

TCU 4, Virginia 3

Oral Roberts vs Florida 7:00 E.T.

Neither team had gone 0-2 in the College World Series before this matchup, but history was on the side of the Horned Frogs in this tight battle.

TCU grabbed a lead in the third inning and never relinquished it, but the Cavaliers maintained close proximity all day.

The teams each put up a run in the first inning, but some strategic hitting from TCU gave the Horned Frogs an edge in the third. That score would hold until the sixth when an Elijah Nunez single drove in Anthony Silva to extend the lead to two.

The Cavaliers would score a second run when Ethan Anderson smashed a home run in the bottom of the seventh, putting them within a run.

TCU didn't even need an inning before re-establishing the two-run lead, as an Austin Davis double drove in a fourth run for the Horned Frogs.

Virginia would scratch back with another run in the bottom of the eighth, but TCU closer Ben Abeldt shut the door in the ninth to extend the Horned Frogs season.