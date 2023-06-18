X

    College Baseball World Series 2023: Sunday Scores, Winners and Bracket Results

    Jack MurrayJune 18, 2023

    TCU pitcher Ben Abeldt celebrates after a win over Virginia in a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
    AP Photo/John Peterson

    Day Three in Omaha saw the second matchup for Friday's team's. An historic elimination was on the table, and one team also had the opportunity to grab a stranglehold in Bracket 1.

    Here's how things are shaping up so far.

    Sunday's Results

    TCU 4, Virginia 3

    Oral Roberts vs Florida 7:00 E.T.

    Find the official College World Series bracket at NCAA.com.

    TCU 4, Virginia 3

    Neither team had gone 0-2 in the College World Series before this matchup, but history was on the side of the Horned Frogs in this tight battle.

    NCAA Baseball @NCAABaseball

    Win, celebrate and stay in Omaha!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MCWS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MCWS</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/TCU_Baseball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TCU_Baseball</a> <a href="https://t.co/qyvVD48rlc">pic.twitter.com/qyvVD48rlc</a>

    TCU Baseball @TCU_Baseball

    FROGS WIN!!<br><br>Ben Abeldt slams the door to lock up the win for the Horned Frogs!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FrogballUSA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FrogballUSA</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoFrogs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoFrogs</a> <a href="https://t.co/BJOkOyjUCX">pic.twitter.com/BJOkOyjUCX</a>

    TCU grabbed a lead in the third inning and never relinquished it, but the Cavaliers maintained close proximity all day.

    The teams each put up a run in the first inning, but some strategic hitting from TCU gave the Horned Frogs an edge in the third. That score would hold until the sixth when an Elijah Nunez single drove in Anthony Silva to extend the lead to two.

    The Cavaliers would score a second run when Ethan Anderson smashed a home run in the bottom of the seventh, putting them within a run.

    Virginia Baseball @UVABaseball

    Touch 'em all, EA!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoHoos?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoHoos</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MCWS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MCWS</a> | 📺 ESPN <a href="https://t.co/KRFhFWZhtD">pic.twitter.com/KRFhFWZhtD</a>

    College Baseball World Series 2023: Sunday Scores, Winners and Bracket Results
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    TCU didn't even need an inning before re-establishing the two-run lead, as an Austin Davis double drove in a fourth run for the Horned Frogs.

    NCAA Baseball @NCAABaseball

    Put it out on the track!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MCWS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MCWS</a> x 🎥 ESPN / <a href="https://twitter.com/TCU_Baseball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TCU_Baseball</a> <a href="https://t.co/HU0aB7SmEk">pic.twitter.com/HU0aB7SmEk</a>

    Virginia would scratch back with another run in the bottom of the eighth, but TCU closer Ben Abeldt shut the door in the ninth to extend the Horned Frogs season.