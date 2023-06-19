Final Rankings for Best Choices to Win WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Ladder MatchesJune 19, 2023
Final Rankings for Best Choices to Win WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Ladder Matches
WWE's annual Money in the Bank pay-per-view will be held at the O2 Arena in London on July 1, and fans know who will compete in the men's and women's ladder matches for a guaranteed championship shot at any point in the next year.
Well, mostly.
The men's field has been determined, with six names who have yet to hold a main roster world title battling for the right to take one step closer to their dream.
In the women's match, five competitors have been decided, with another to be determined Monday on Raw and one Superstar in danger of losing her spot on Friday's SmackDown.
Who is the favorite in each match to hoist the Money in the Bank briefcase and why?
Find out with these rankings for each of the night's two high-stakes namesake matches.
Match Card
- The Bloodline Civil War: The Usos vs. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa
- Men's Money in the Bank ladder match: Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest
- Women's Money in the Bank ladder match: Becky Lynch vs. Zelina Vega vs. Iyo Sky vs. Zoey Stark vs. Bayley vs. TBD.
- World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Bálor
- Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio
Announced for the July 1 PPV are:
Women's Money in the Bank Match
- Becky Lynch
- Zelina Vega
- Zoey Stark
- Iyo Sky
- Bayley
Rankings for the currently announced competitors:
Lynch topping the rankings has as much to do with long-term storytelling goals as it does the fact that she is the biggest star in the match.
We've seen on more than one occasion The Man engage in tense staredowns with Rhea Ripley, foreshadowing a program between the two.
Barring Lynch earning a shot at the Women's World Championship by winning her second Royal Rumble match or the lazier Elimination Chamber bout the following month feels like the right call, especially considering she has yet to win MITB and the potential storyline advancement at play with her thwarting the opposition of Stark and Trish Stratus.
A victory gives her one more accomplishment to add to her impressive resume, especially as WWE attempts to rewrite history books with more modern feats and forces Stark and Stratus back to the drawing board in their attempt at make Lynch's life a living nightmare.
Vega as a runner-up, especially given the two heel champions currently ruling over the women's divisions, makes sense and further establishes her as an in-ring competitor.
After years spent rooting her counterparts on from ringside, her in-ring renaissance has been one of the more rewarding elements of WWE television in 2023.
*Stratus and Raquel Rodriguez will clash Monday night to determine the final entrant in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match while Bayley will put her spot on the line against Shotzi Friday on SmackDown.
Men's Money in the Bank Match
- Damian Priest
- LA Knight
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Ricochet
- Santos Escobar
- Butch
Rankings for the qualified competitors:
Based on fan sentiment, LA Knight is the obvious No. 1 for the men's match.
He has been enormously over, with reactions for him overtaking even the most popular stars on some WWE broadcasts. Despite so-so booking that has yet to take advantage of his newfound popularity, he will enter Money in the Bank as the people's choice to emerge with the briefcase and a guaranteed championship opportunity.
Yet, it still does not feel like he is the real favorite to stand tall come July 1.
That distinction belongs to Damian Priest.
The Archer of Infamy is having a career year, thanks in large part to an early Match of the Year candidate against Bad Bunny in Puerto Rico at Backlash.
Throw in a quality showing against Seth Rollins and the quiet assumption of a leadership role in a red-hot Judgment Day faction, and you have a guy who is ready to break into the next level of competition in WWE.
It is apparent in the way he has been utilized in recent weeks that management agrees.
The dark horse candidate is Nakamura, who has been treated like a star since his return, even if his win-loss record has been nothing special.