Final Rankings for Best Choices to Win WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Ladder Matches

Credit: WWE.com

WWE's annual Money in the Bank pay-per-view will be held at the O2 Arena in London on July 1, and fans know who will compete in the men's and women's ladder matches for a guaranteed championship shot at any point in the next year.

Well, mostly.

The men's field has been determined, with six names who have yet to hold a main roster world title battling for the right to take one step closer to their dream.

In the women's match, five competitors have been decided, with another to be determined Monday on Raw and one Superstar in danger of losing her spot on Friday's SmackDown.

Who is the favorite in each match to hoist the Money in the Bank briefcase and why?

Find out with these rankings for each of the night's two high-stakes namesake matches.