NBA Rumors: Mavs Eye Celtics' Grant Williams, Kings' Harrison Barnes for FA Contracts

Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

As they head towards an important bounce back year after missing the postseason in 2023, the Dallas Mavericks are eyeing forwards Grant Williams and Harrison Barnes in free agency to help rebuild its front court depth, according to HoopsHype Michael Scotto.

Although it's expected that the Celtics will offer Williams a $6.2 million qualifying offer as he enters restricted free agency, that won't stop teams from showing interest in the former first-round pick. The Mavericks seem to be right in the mix at the moment.

As for Barnes, he just wrapped up the last season of his four-year, $85 million contract with the Sacramento Kings and his vast playoff experience will be attractive to multiple teams on the open market.

