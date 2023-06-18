Celtics Rumors: Malcolm Brogdon Linked to Possible 3-Team Bradley Beal to Suns Trade

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

At one point during the 2022-23 season, the Boston Celtics trading Malcolm Brogdon appeared to be off the table, but when they fell to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, it was clear all options would be on the table this summer.

Brogdon has been included in various trade rumors this summer, and Matt Moore of Action Network now reports that there has been "chatter" about a possible three-way deal involving the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, Bradley Beal and the Phoenix Suns.

"Something to keep in mind with the Suns in their Beal pursuit: there's been chatter in league circles about a separate potential three-way deal involving Boston's reigning 6th Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon," Moore wrote. "I've gotten the sense those talks are now outdated (as is pretty common with a lot of league rumormongering), but it's an interesting element to keep an eye on."

Beal, who is under contract with the Washington Wizards through 2025-26 with a player option for 2026-27, was granted to speak with other teams about a trade earlier this month, per Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.

With the Wizards expected to undergo a full-scale rebuild, offloading players like Beal and Kyle Kuzma could fetch a significant return for the franchise.

The Suns and Miami Heat appear to be the finalists for Beal, with The Athletic's Shams Charania reporting that two offers are on the table to the Wizards for the veteran's services:

Heat trade Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson and multiple first-round picks in exchange for Beal.

Suns trade Deandre Ayton and additional cap filler in exchange for Beal OR trade Chris Paul and Landry Shamet in exchange for Beal.

Beal has spent his entire 11-year career in Washington, earning three All-Star selections. He's coming off a 2022-23 season in which he averaged 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 50 games while shooting 50.6 percent from the floor and 36.5 percent from deep.

The Suns are in the point guard market this summer as they continue to explore all options involving Paul. In addition to Beal, the franchise has also been linked to Brogdon, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

The Celtics, meanwhile, have reportedly been active in trade talks this offseason as they look to upgrade in pursuit of their first championship since 2008.

Boston acquired Brogdon in a trade with the Indiana Pacers ahead of the 2022-23 campaign and he went on to have a great first season with the Celtics, averaging 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 67 games while shooting 48.4 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from deep en route to being named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year.

It's unclear how a three-team deal between the Celtics, Suns and Wizards would work, but it's definitely something to keep an eye on moving forward.