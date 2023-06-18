DeAndre Hopkins Rumors: Patriots 'Hopeful' as Belichick, WR Have Significant Respect

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are reportedly "hopeful" regarding their chances to land DeAndre Hopkins due to the respect between the wideout and coach Bill Belichick.

"The Patriots feel that they're in a pretty good spot; that they had a really productive visit with Hopkins on Thursday," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Sunday on SportsCenter. "He showed up early in the morning and was there late into the afternoon, spent part of the night in New England there. Spent significant time in the building with Bill Belichick. I'm told there is significant mutual respect between Hopkins, the player, and the Hall of Fame coach in Belichick. So, they're hopeful, certainly. He knows the interest is high and Hopkins gave the impression he's certainly intrigued, interested in playing with New England. But he also does with the Titans and is not in a major rush to sign anywhere, could wait until closer to training camp, if need be, depending on the right deal."

Hopkins has visited with the Patriots and Tennessee Titans since securing his release from the Arizona Cardinals last month. The process has been somewhat slow, as Hopkins seeks to make an informed decision about where he wants to play next season.

