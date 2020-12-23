DeAndre Hopkins: People Who Criticize My Practice Habits Should 'Watch Me Play'

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins went on a long-winded rant on Wednesday following criticism over his practice habits.

Speaking to reporters, the All-Pro receiver argued that anyone who thinks he skips too many practices should "watch me play," and he probably has a point:

"Yeah, man, I've heard a lot of a lot of negativity about me not practicing when I first came to Arizona. I don't watch the Arizona local news and channels and the sports station, but my grandfather, he's an avid listener to everything and every single one. I think, if one of you guys say something bad about me, my grandfather, he's told me. So, I've seen all the blogs and all this stuff, I'm pretty sure some of you guys might have been in there egging it on, but I'm not gonna say any names.

"But, there's a reason that I play football and they watch. And there's a reason that people are in positions for a reason. So, I really didn't listen to it. I don't listen to it. I listen to my grandfather, and he was saying, 'Man, Arizona, they really kind of on you right now because you're not practicing and all the critics in the sports people,' but, my grandfather knows who I am, also, and he knows how productive I am on that football field. And he knew what I was going through, and the people who are giving me stuff, they don't know what I was going through or dealing with, and I don't let my news, or really what's going on with me, be publicized for the future.

"And tell those people who say I don't practice to come watch me play the game."

Hopkins case is certainly aided by the fact he was named a Pro Bowler for the fourth consecutive season on Monday.

