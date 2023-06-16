AEW Collision: Full Preview and Predictions For Debut Episode Starring CM Punk

AEW Collision: Full Preview and Predictions For Debut Episode Starring CM PunkJune 16, 2023
Saturday night's alright for fighting. This weekend, All Elite Wrestling will bring fans another two-hour helping of its brand of pro wrestling with AEW Collision.
On the May 24 episode of Dynamite, Tony Khan officially announced that the new weekly series would debut on June 17. The series premiere will mark the return of CM Punk and take place in his hometown, Chicago, at the United Center.
The straight-edge star hasn't appeared on AEW programming since he defeated Jon Moxley in the main event of All Out last September. In the meantime, he has been the subject of countless rumors and headlines following his controversial tirade during the post-show media scrum.
For nine months, viewers wondered if Punk would ever return and what that comeback would look like. Collision will finally answer that question and close the most frustratingly uncertain period in AEW history.
As such, the debut episode will inevitably come with high expectations and a new serving of breadcrumbs for fans hoping to decipher what this means for the future of the company.
Nevertheless, Khan put together a solid card that could overdeliver on Saturday night.
Big Returns and Surprises
CM Punk isn't the only wrestler set to return, as Miro will also be in action for the first time since All Out in 2022.
The Redeemer became a fan favorite during his run as TNT champion, but he went on a hiatus after his last encounter with The House of Black. The Bulgarian mysteriously reemerged a month ago during the May 10 episode of Dynamite to speak to Khan.
During a recent interview with Good Karma Wrestling, Miro spoke about how "excited" he is to get back in the ring and perform at the United Center for the first time. Expect to see him in a quick match and segment to set up his next feud.
Scorpio Sky could also make his long-awaited return this weekend. The 40-year-old took some time off to recover from a nagging knee injury after he dropped the TNT title to Wardlow on July 6. We could also get a Thunder Rosa sighting.
Prediction: Kenta will also show up to challenge or attack Punk ahead of Forbidden Door
Andrade El Idolo vs. Buddy Matthews
Speaking of returns, Andrade El Idolo will take on Buddy Matthews.
El Idolo has been missing in action since he seemingly got suspended and suffered a torn pectoral muscle last year. The gifted luchador, formerly known as La Sombra, was also last seen at All Out where he competed in the casino ladder match.
This last-minute addition to the card has the potential to be the match of the night. The two worked several live shows together during their time with NXT. Matthews also called the 33-year-old "one of the best in the world" in 2021 and expressed regret that he would no longer share a locker room with him.
This is the perfect way to reintroduce the Mexican star to the AEW audience and put him back on track for big things later this year.
Prediction: El Idolo will defeat Matthews, reunite with LFI and start a program with The House of Black
Willow Nightingale and Skye Blue vs. The Outcasts
Willow Nightingale and Skye Blue will team up to take on Toni Storm and Ruby Soho.
This match is coming off the heels of an entertaining AEW women's world title bout on this week's Dynamite. Skye ultimately came up short against Storm but will seek revenge in her hometown on Saturday.
The Chicago native rose to popularity as a part of the city's indie wrestling scene. She later gained the attention of AEW's fanbase during her appearances at Now Arena during All Out weekend in 2021.
The 23-year-old notably took part in the women's Casino Battle Royale that year, where Soho debuted. As such, signing with the company and competing against her at the United Center is a nice full-circle moment for the newcomer.
Prediction: Nightingale and Blue will finally defeat The Outcasts
Luchasaurus vs. Wardlow for the TNT Championship
Luchasarus will challenge Wardlow for the TNT Championship after weeks of teases.
This title match is the only addition to this card with a story that has been building for some time. It seems like the logical next step in Wardlow's feud with Christian Cage, which started in April.
Fans should expect the TNT title to become a fixture on Saturday nights now that AEW has returned to the channel. This could be a great opportunity to reestablish it as the top prize of the new brand.
The champion could also use more screen time and a new direction. Wardlow was white-hot last year but noticeably lost steam during his first run with the belt.
Prediction: Wardlow will retain
CMFTR vs. Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold
CM Punk and FTR face Samoa Joe, Jay White, and Juice Robinson in the main event.
On Wednesday, AEW aired its first hype package for the returning star. In the one-minute clip, Punk said he had "scores to settle." In the end, he claimed he has "a lot of things to get off his chest" after his nine months away.
This was a smart way to promote the show because most fans want to hear The Second City Saint talk after all this time, and his unpredictability is his greatest selling point. Frankly, it's the gift and curse of having him on the roster because even his most vocal critics can't stop talking about what he may say or do next.
Most viewers want to see what he will do with a live mic after all this time but don't expect a lengthy promo about what happened last September. It's more likely someone like Kenta or Jay White will cut him off before he gets a chance.
This will give Switchblade a chance to do what he does best as well. A war of words with Punk could be just what he needs to remind fans why he was such a hot free agent, but it also provides an on-air excuse to halt any unwanted barbs about Brawl Out and puts the heat on Bullet Club.
On the surface, it's also a peculiar decision to go with a trios match because Punk and Joe haven't shared a ring in 18 years. However, it does make sense to build toward a one-on-one match and save it for another episode of Collision.
This also gives the 44-year-old a chance to team up with FTR again and lay the groundwork for a long-term rivalry with White and a potential contest with Kenta. The Japanese wrestler and creator of the GTS has been angling for a bout with Punk for years, and Forbidden Door on June 25 is the perfect setting.
It will be hard to top the ending of this week's episode of Dynamite, but a staredown between the two would be epic.
Prediction: CMFTR will win the match, but Kenta will make an appearance