AEW Collision: Full Preview and Predictions For Debut Episode Starring CM Punk

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

Saturday night's alright for fighting. This weekend, All Elite Wrestling will bring fans another two-hour helping of its brand of pro wrestling with AEW Collision.

On the May 24 episode of Dynamite, Tony Khan officially announced that the new weekly series would debut on June 17. The series premiere will mark the return of CM Punk and take place in his hometown, Chicago, at the United Center.

The straight-edge star hasn't appeared on AEW programming since he defeated Jon Moxley in the main event of All Out last September. In the meantime, he has been the subject of countless rumors and headlines following his controversial tirade during the post-show media scrum.

For nine months, viewers wondered if Punk would ever return and what that comeback would look like. Collision will finally answer that question and close the most frustratingly uncertain period in AEW history.

As such, the debut episode will inevitably come with high expectations and a new serving of breadcrumbs for fans hoping to decipher what this means for the future of the company.

Nevertheless, Khan put together a solid card that could overdeliver on Saturday night.