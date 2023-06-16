Jesse Marsch Won't Be USMNT Manager After Gregg Berhalter, Agent Says

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch will not be the next manager of the United States men's national team, his agent, Ron Waxman, confirmed Thursday.

Marsch was considered a top candidate to serve as the next head coach of the USMNT after his firing by Leeds United in February.

Marsch was fired by Leeds with the Yorkshire club having a disastrous 2022-23 season that ended with a 19th place finish and relegation from the Premier league. In 37 games as the club's manager across all competitions, Marsch went 11-10-16.

The 49-year-old, who once played in Major League Soccer with D.C. United, Chicago Fire and Chivas USA, also has managerial experience with RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, Montreal Impact and New York Red Bulls.

The United States men's national team is searching for a new manager after failing to renew the contract of Gregg Berhalter amid an investigation into a domestic violence incident involving him and his now wife Rosalind when they were in college in 1992.

The investigation concluded that the domestic violence incident did occur, though the United States Soccer Federation said that Berhalter was still eligible to resume as U.S. manager.

Former assistant Anthony Hudson took over as the USMNT's interim manager after Berhalter's contract expired, though he left earlier this month to coach Qatari club Al-Markhiya SC.

B.J. Callaghan is now the team's interim head coach, though the USSF intends to name a new manager by the end of the summer.

Berhalter went 37-11-12 as manager of the USMNT, including wins in the 2021 Concacaf Nations League and Gold Cup. However, he received some heavy criticism after the the team's round of 16 exit to the Netherlands in the 2022 World Cup.

The USMNT is slated to face Mexico in a Concacaf Nations League semifinal match on Thursday night. The Gold Cup begins June 24.