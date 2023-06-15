EPL Schedule 2023-24: Official List of Fixtures for New Premier League Season

EPL Schedule 2023-24: Official List of Fixtures for New Premier League SeasonJune 15, 2023
Manchester City will look to keep its dominance going when the 2023-24 Premier League season begins on Aug. 11.
The three-time defending EPL and newly crowned UEFA Champions League champs will play Burnley at Turf Moor in the season opener. The Clarets are back in the Premier League this season after being relegated to the Championship following an 18th-place finish during the 2021-22 season.
Here is the list of all 380 fixtures for the upcoming Premier League season that will end on May 19.
Friday, August 11
Burnley v Manchester City
Saturday, August 12
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Brighton v Luton Town
Everton v Fulham
Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Aston Villa
Sunday, August 13
Brentford v Spurs
Chelsea v Liverpool
Monday, August 14
Manchester United v Wolves
Saturday, August 19
Aston Villa v Everton
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Fulham v Brentford
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
Luton Town v Burnley
Manchester City v Newcastle
Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United
Spurs v Manchester United
West Ham v Chelsea
Wolves v Brighton
Saturday, August 26
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Arsenal v Fulham
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v West Ham
Burnley v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Luton Town
Everton v Wolves
Manchester United v Nottingham Forest
Newcastle v Liverpool
Sheffield United v Manchester City
Saturday, September 2
Arsenal v Manchester United
Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Newcastle
Burnley v Spurs
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Luton Town v West Ham
Manchester City v Fulham
Sheffield United v Everton
Saturday, September 16
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Everton v Arsenal
Fulham v Luton Town
Manchester United v Brighton
Newcastle v Brentford
Nottingham Forest v Burnley
Spurs v Sheffield United
West Ham v Manchester City
Wolves v Liverpool
Saturday, September 23
Arsenal v Spurs
Brentford v Everton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Burnley v Manchester United
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Liverpool v West Ham
Luton Town v Wolves
Manchester City v Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United v Newcastle
Saturday, September 30
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Brighton
Everton v Luton Town
Fulham v Chelsea
Manchester United v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Burnley
Nottingham Forest v Brentford
Spurs v Liverpool
West Ham v Sheffield United
Wolves v Manchester City
Saturday, October 7
Arsenal v Manchester City
Brighton v Liverpool
Burnley v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Fulham v Sheffield United
Luton Town v Spurs
Manchester United v Brentford
West Ham v Newcastle
Wolves v Aston Villa
Saturday, October 21
AFC Bournemouth v Wolves
Aston Villa v West Ham
Brentford v Burnley
Chelsea v Arsenal
Liverpool v Everton
Manchester City v Brighton
Newcastle v Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest v Luton Town
Sheffield United v Manchester United
Spurs v Fulham
Saturday, October 28
AFC Bournemouth v Burnley
Arsenal v Sheffield United
Aston Villa v Luton Town
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Manchester United v Manchester City
West Ham v Everton
Wolves v Newcastle
Saturday, November 4
Brentford v West Ham
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Everton v Brighton
Fulham v Manchester United
Luton Town v Liverpool
Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
Sheffield United v Wolves
Spurs v Chelsea
Saturday, November 11
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle
Arsenal v Burnley
Aston Villa v Fulham
Brighton v Sheffield United
Chelsea v Manchester City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Liverpool v Brentford
Manchester United v Luton Town
West Ham v Nottingham Forest
Wolves v Spurs
Saturday, November 25
Brentford v Arsenal
Burnley v West Ham
Everton v Manchester United
Fulham v Wolves
Luton Town v Crystal Palace
Manchester City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Chelsea
Nottingham Forest v Brighton
Sheffield United v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Aston Villa
Saturday, December 2
AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa
Arsenal v Wolves
Brentford v Luton Town
Burnley v Sheffield United
Chelsea v Brighton
Liverpool v Fulham
Manchester City v Spurs
Newcastle v Manchester United
Nottingham Forest v Everton
West Ham v Crystal Palace
Tuesday, December 5
Aston Villa v Manchester City
Brighton v Brentford
Everton v Newcastle
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Luton Town v Arsenal
Sheffield United v Liverpool
Spurs v West Ham
Wolves v Burnley
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Wednesday, December 6
Manchester United v Chelsea
Saturday, December 9
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brighton v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v West Ham
Luton Town v Manchester City
Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth
Sheffield United v Brentford
Spurs v Newcastle
Wolves v Nottingham Forest
Saturday, December 16
AFC Bournemouth v Luton Town
Arsenal v Brighton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Burnley v Everton
Chelsea v Sheffield United
Liverpool v Manchester United
Manchester City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Spurs
West Ham v Wolves
Saturday, December 23
Aston Villa v Sheffield United
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Burnley
Liverpool v Arsenal
Luton Town v Newcastle
Man City v Brentford
Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Everton
West Ham v Manchester United
Wolves v Chelsea
Tuesday, December 26
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v West Ham
Brentford v Wolves
Brighton v Spurs
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Manchester City
Manchester United v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United v Luton Town
Saturday, December 30
Aston Villa v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Liverpool v Newcastle
Luton Town v Chelsea
Manchester City v Sheffield United
Nottingham Forest v Manchester United
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Brighton
Wolves v Everton
Saturday, January 13
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Burnley v Luton Town
Chelsea v Fulham
Everton v Aston Villa
Manchester United v Spurs
Newcastle v Manchester City
Sheffield United v West Ham
Tuesday, January 30
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Fulham v Everton
Luton Town v Brighton
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Manchester United
Crystal Palace v Sheff Utd
Wednesday, January 31
Liverpool v Chelsea
Manchester City v Burnley
Saturday, February 3
AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Arsenal v Liverpool
Brentford v Manchester City
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Burnley v Fulham
Chelsea v Wolves
Everton v Spurs
Manchester United v West Ham
Newcastle v Luton Town
Sheffield United v Aston Villa
Saturday, February 10
Aston Villa v Manchester United
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Burnley
Luton Town v Sheffield United
Manchester City v Everton
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Spurs v Brighton
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford
Saturday, February 17
Brentford v Liverpool
Burnley v Arsenal
Everton v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Aston Villa
Luton Town v Manchester United
Manchester City v Chelsea
Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest v West Ham
Sheffield United v Brighton
Spurs v Wolves
Saturday, February 24
AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City
Arsenal v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Everton
Chelsea v Spurs
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Liverpool v Luton Town
Manchester United v Fulham
West Ham v Brentford
Wolves v Sheffield United
Saturday, March 2
Brentford v Chelsea
Burnley v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v West Ham
Fulham v Brighton
Luton Town v Aston Villa
Manchester City v Manchester United
Newcastle v Wolves
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
Sheffield United v Arsenal
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Saturday, March 9
AFC Bournemouth v Sheffield United
Arsenal v Brentford
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brighton v Nottingham Forest
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Luton Town
Liverpool v Manchester City
Manchester United v Everton
West Ham v Burnley
Wolves v Fulham
Saturday, March 16
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brighton v Manchester City
Burnley v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Everton v Liverpool
Fulham v Spurs
Luton Town v Nottingham Forest
Manchester United v Sheffield United
West Ham v Aston Villa
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
Saturday, March 30
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brentford v Manchester United
Chelsea v Burnley
Liverpool v Brighton
Manchester City v Arsenal
Newcastle v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
Sheffield United v Fulham
Spurs v Luton Town
Tuesday, April 2
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Arsenal v Luton Town
Brentford v Brighton
Burnley v Wolves
Nottingham Forest v Fulham
West Ham v Spurs
Wednesday, April 3
Chelsea v Manchester United
Newcastle v Everton
Liverpool v Sheffield United
Manchester City v Aston Villa
Saturday, April 6
Aston Villa v Brentford
Brighton v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Manchester City
Everton v Burnley
Fulham v Newcastle
Luton Town v AFC Bournemouth
Manchester United v Liverpool
Sheffield United v Chelsea
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
Wolves v West Ham
Saturday, April 13
AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Brentford v Sheffield United
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Manchester City v Luton Town
Newcastle v Spurs
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Fulham
Saturday, April 20
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Everton v Nottingham Forest
Fulham v Liverpool
Luton Town v Brentford
Manchester United v Newcastle
Sheffield United v Burnley
Spurs v Manchester City
Wolves v Arsenal
Saturday, April 27
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Manchester United v Burnley
Newcastle v Sheffield United
Nottingham Forest v Man City
Spurs v Arsenal
West Ham v Liverpool
Wolves v Luton Town
Saturday, May 4
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v Aston Villa
Burnley v Newcastle
Chelsea v West Ham
Crystal Palace v Manchester United
Liverpool v Spurs
Luton Town v Everton
Manchester City v Wolves
Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest
Saturday, May 11
AFC Bournemouth v Brentford
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Everton v Sheffield United
Fulham v Manchester City
Manchester United v Arsenal
Newcastle v Brighton
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
Spurs v Burnley
West Ham v Luton Town
Wolves v Crystal Palace
Sunday, May 19
Arsenal v Everton
Brentford v Newcastle
Brighton v Manchester United
Burnley v Nottingham Forest
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Wolves
Luton Town v Fulham
Manchester City v West Ham
Sheffield United v Spurs
The Blues are going to be favorites to win the Premier League title for a fourth consecutive season. They dominated the field last season with 89 points and a plus-61 goal advantage.
Pep Guardiola's squad followed that with an unbeaten run in Champions League play, capped with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan in the final on June 10.
Arsenal should pose a formidable challenge to Man City yet again. The Gunners were the only other club that finished with at least 80 points in the 2022-23 Premier League season (84). Their second-place finish last season was their best showing since 2015-16.
Manchester United and Liverpool are not to be taken lightly. United will get to host City in the first Manchester Derby of the season on Oct. 28. The rivals split their two meetings last season, with each winning on their home turf.
City came out on top 2-1 in their most recent meeting in the FA Cup Final on June 3.
Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town are new to the EPL field this season. Luton Town has never been in the Premier League since it was founded for the 1992-93 season. Its last appearance in the First Division was the 1991-92 season.