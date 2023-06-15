X

    EPL Schedule 2023-24: Official List of Fixtures for New Premier League Season

    Adam WellsJune 15, 2023

    Manchester City's Portuguese defender Ruben Dias (L) and Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (R) celebrate with their trophies on stage following an open-top bus victory parade for their European Cup, FA Cup and Premier League victories, in Manchester, northern England on June 12, 2023. Manchester City tasted Champions League glory at last on Saturday as a second-half Rodri strike gave the favourites a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan in a tense final, allowing Pep Guardiola's side to complete a remarkable treble. Having already claimed a fifth Premier League title in six seasons, and added the FA Cup, City are the first English club to win such a treble since Manchester United in 1999. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
    OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

    Manchester City will look to keep its dominance going when the 2023-24 Premier League season begins on Aug. 11.

    The three-time defending EPL and newly crowned UEFA Champions League champs will play Burnley at Turf Moor in the season opener. The Clarets are back in the Premier League this season after being relegated to the Championship following an 18th-place finish during the 2021-22 season.

    Here is the list of all 380 fixtures for the upcoming Premier League season that will end on May 19.

    Friday, August 11

    Burnley v Manchester City

    Saturday, August 12

    Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

    AFC Bournemouth v West Ham

    Brighton v Luton Town

    Everton v Fulham

    Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

    Newcastle v Aston Villa

    Sunday, August 13

    Brentford v Spurs

    Chelsea v Liverpool

    Monday, August 14

    Manchester United v Wolves

    Saturday, August 19

    Aston Villa v Everton

    Crystal Palace v Arsenal

    Fulham v Brentford

    Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth

    Luton Town v Burnley

    Manchester City v Newcastle

    Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United

    Spurs v Manchester United

    West Ham v Chelsea

    Wolves v Brighton

    Saturday, August 26

    AFC Bournemouth v Spurs

    Arsenal v Fulham

    Brentford v Crystal Palace

    Brighton v West Ham

    Burnley v Aston Villa

    Chelsea v Luton Town

    Everton v Wolves

    Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

    Newcastle v Liverpool

    Sheffield United v Manchester City

    Saturday, September 2

    Arsenal v Manchester United

    Brentford v AFC Bournemouth

    Brighton v Newcastle

    Burnley v Spurs

    Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

    Crystal Palace v Wolves

    Liverpool v Aston Villa

    Luton Town v West Ham

    Manchester City v Fulham

    Sheffield United v Everton

    Saturday, September 16

    AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea

    Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

    Everton v Arsenal

    Fulham v Luton Town

    Manchester United v Brighton

    Newcastle v Brentford

    Nottingham Forest v Burnley

    Spurs v Sheffield United

    West Ham v Manchester City

    Wolves v Liverpool

    Saturday, September 23

    Arsenal v Spurs

    Brentford v Everton

    Brighton v AFC Bournemouth

    Burnley v Manchester United

    Chelsea v Aston Villa

    Crystal Palace v Fulham

    Liverpool v West Ham

    Luton Town v Wolves

    Manchester City v Nottingham Forest

    Sheffield United v Newcastle

    Saturday, September 30

    AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal

    Aston Villa v Brighton

    Everton v Luton Town

    Fulham v Chelsea

    Manchester United v Crystal Palace

    Newcastle v Burnley

    Nottingham Forest v Brentford

    Spurs v Liverpool

    West Ham v Sheffield United

    Wolves v Manchester City

    Saturday, October 7

    Arsenal v Manchester City

    Brighton v Liverpool

    Burnley v Chelsea

    Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

    Everton v AFC Bournemouth

    Fulham v Sheffield United

    Luton Town v Spurs

    Manchester United v Brentford

    West Ham v Newcastle

    Wolves v Aston Villa

    Saturday, October 21

    AFC Bournemouth v Wolves

    Aston Villa v West Ham

    Brentford v Burnley

    Chelsea v Arsenal

    Liverpool v Everton

    Manchester City v Brighton

    Newcastle v Crystal Palace

    Nottingham Forest v Luton Town

    Sheffield United v Manchester United

    Spurs v Fulham

    Saturday, October 28

    AFC Bournemouth v Burnley

    Arsenal v Sheffield United

    Aston Villa v Luton Town

    Brighton v Fulham

    Chelsea v Brentford

    Crystal Palace v Spurs

    Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

    Manchester United v Manchester City

    West Ham v Everton

    Wolves v Newcastle

    Saturday, November 4

    Brentford v West Ham

    Burnley v Crystal Palace

    Everton v Brighton

    Fulham v Manchester United

    Luton Town v Liverpool

    Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth

    Newcastle v Arsenal

    Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

    Sheffield United v Wolves

    Spurs v Chelsea

    Saturday, November 11

    AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle

    Arsenal v Burnley

    Aston Villa v Fulham

    Brighton v Sheffield United

    Chelsea v Manchester City

    Crystal Palace v Everton

    Liverpool v Brentford

    Manchester United v Luton Town

    West Ham v Nottingham Forest

    Wolves v Spurs

    Saturday, November 25

    Brentford v Arsenal

    Burnley v West Ham

    Everton v Manchester United

    Fulham v Wolves

    Luton Town v Crystal Palace

    Manchester City v Liverpool

    Newcastle v Chelsea

    Nottingham Forest v Brighton

    Sheffield United v AFC Bournemouth

    Spurs v Aston Villa

    Saturday, December 2

    AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa

    Arsenal v Wolves

    Brentford v Luton Town

    Burnley v Sheffield United

    Chelsea v Brighton

    Liverpool v Fulham

    Manchester City v Spurs

    Newcastle v Manchester United

    Nottingham Forest v Everton

    West Ham v Crystal Palace

    Tuesday, December 5

    Aston Villa v Manchester City

    Brighton v Brentford

    Everton v Newcastle

    Fulham v Nottingham Forest

    Luton Town v Arsenal

    Sheffield United v Liverpool

    Spurs v West Ham

    Wolves v Burnley

    Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

    Wednesday, December 6

    Manchester United v Chelsea

    Saturday, December 9

    Aston Villa v Arsenal

    Brighton v Burnley

    Crystal Palace v Liverpool

    Everton v Chelsea

    Fulham v West Ham

    Luton Town v Manchester City

    Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth

    Sheffield United v Brentford

    Spurs v Newcastle

    Wolves v Nottingham Forest

    Saturday, December 16

    AFC Bournemouth v Luton Town

    Arsenal v Brighton

    Brentford v Aston Villa

    Burnley v Everton

    Chelsea v Sheffield United

    Liverpool v Manchester United

    Manchester City v Crystal Palace

    Newcastle v Fulham

    Nottingham Forest v Spurs

    West Ham v Wolves

    Saturday, December 23

    Aston Villa v Sheffield United

    Crystal Palace v Brighton

    Fulham v Burnley

    Liverpool v Arsenal

    Luton Town v Newcastle

    Man City v Brentford

    Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth

    Spurs v Everton

    West Ham v Manchester United

    Wolves v Chelsea

    Tuesday, December 26

    AFC Bournemouth v Fulham

    Arsenal v West Ham

    Brentford v Wolves

    Brighton v Spurs

    Burnley v Liverpool

    Chelsea v Crystal Palace

    Everton v Manchester City

    Manchester United v Aston Villa

    Newcastle v Nottingham Forest

    Sheffield United v Luton Town

    Saturday, December 30

    Aston Villa v Burnley

    Crystal Palace v Brentford

    Fulham v Arsenal

    Liverpool v Newcastle

    Luton Town v Chelsea

    Manchester City v Sheffield United

    Nottingham Forest v Manchester United

    Spurs v AFC Bournemouth

    West Ham v Brighton

    Wolves v Everton

    Saturday, January 13

    AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool

    Arsenal v Crystal Palace

    Brentford v Nottingham Forest

    Brighton v Wolves

    Burnley v Luton Town

    Chelsea v Fulham

    Everton v Aston Villa

    Manchester United v Spurs

    Newcastle v Manchester City

    Sheffield United v West Ham

    Tuesday, January 30

    Aston Villa v Newcastle

    Fulham v Everton

    Luton Town v Brighton

    Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

    Spurs v Brentford

    West Ham v AFC Bournemouth

    Wolves v Manchester United

    Crystal Palace v Sheff Utd

    Wednesday, January 31

    Liverpool v Chelsea

    Manchester City v Burnley

    Saturday, February 3

    AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

    Arsenal v Liverpool

    Brentford v Manchester City

    Brighton v Crystal Palace

    Burnley v Fulham

    Chelsea v Wolves

    Everton v Spurs

    Manchester United v West Ham

    Newcastle v Luton Town

    Sheffield United v Aston Villa

    Saturday, February 10

    Aston Villa v Manchester United

    Crystal Palace v Chelsea

    Fulham v AFC Bournemouth

    Liverpool v Burnley

    Luton Town v Sheffield United

    Manchester City v Everton

    Nottingham Forest v Newcastle

    Spurs v Brighton

    West Ham v Arsenal

    Wolves v Brentford

    Saturday, February 17

    Brentford v Liverpool

    Burnley v Arsenal

    Everton v Crystal Palace

    Fulham v Aston Villa

    Luton Town v Manchester United

    Manchester City v Chelsea

    Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth

    Nottingham Forest v West Ham

    Sheffield United v Brighton

    Spurs v Wolves

    Saturday, February 24

    AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City

    Arsenal v Newcastle

    Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

    Brighton v Everton

    Chelsea v Spurs

    Crystal Palace v Burnley

    Liverpool v Luton Town

    Manchester United v Fulham

    West Ham v Brentford

    Wolves v Sheffield United

    Saturday, March 2

    Brentford v Chelsea

    Burnley v AFC Bournemouth

    Everton v West Ham

    Fulham v Brighton

    Luton Town v Aston Villa

    Manchester City v Manchester United

    Newcastle v Wolves

    Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

    Sheffield United v Arsenal

    Spurs v Crystal Palace

    Saturday, March 9

    AFC Bournemouth v Sheffield United

    Arsenal v Brentford

    Aston Villa v Spurs

    Brighton v Nottingham Forest

    Chelsea v Newcastle

    Crystal Palace v Luton Town

    Liverpool v Manchester City

    Manchester United v Everton

    West Ham v Burnley

    Wolves v Fulham

    Saturday, March 16

    Arsenal v Chelsea

    Brighton v Manchester City

    Burnley v Brentford

    Crystal Palace v Newcastle

    Everton v Liverpool

    Fulham v Spurs

    Luton Town v Nottingham Forest

    Manchester United v Sheffield United

    West Ham v Aston Villa

    Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

    Saturday, March 30

    AFC Bournemouth v Everton

    Aston Villa v Wolves

    Brentford v Manchester United

    Chelsea v Burnley

    Liverpool v Brighton

    Manchester City v Arsenal

    Newcastle v West Ham

    Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace

    Sheffield United v Fulham

    Spurs v Luton Town

    Tuesday, April 2

    AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

    Arsenal v Luton Town

    Brentford v Brighton

    Burnley v Wolves

    Nottingham Forest v Fulham

    West Ham v Spurs

    Wednesday, April 3

    Chelsea v Manchester United

    Newcastle v Everton

    Liverpool v Sheffield United

    Manchester City v Aston Villa

    Saturday, April 6

    Aston Villa v Brentford

    Brighton v Arsenal

    Crystal Palace v Manchester City

    Everton v Burnley

    Fulham v Newcastle

    Luton Town v AFC Bournemouth

    Manchester United v Liverpool

    Sheffield United v Chelsea

    Spurs v Nottingham Forest

    Wolves v West Ham

    Saturday, April 13

    AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United

    Arsenal v Aston Villa

    Brentford v Sheffield United

    Burnley v Brighton

    Chelsea v Everton

    Liverpool v Crystal Palace

    Manchester City v Luton Town

    Newcastle v Spurs

    Nottingham Forest v Wolves

    West Ham v Fulham

    Saturday, April 20

    Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth

    Brighton v Chelsea

    Crystal Palace v West Ham

    Everton v Nottingham Forest

    Fulham v Liverpool

    Luton Town v Brentford

    Manchester United v Newcastle

    Sheffield United v Burnley

    Spurs v Manchester City

    Wolves v Arsenal

    Saturday, April 27

    AFC Bournemouth v Brighton

    Aston Villa v Chelsea

    Everton v Brentford

    Fulham v Crystal Palace

    Manchester United v Burnley

    Newcastle v Sheffield United

    Nottingham Forest v Man City

    Spurs v Arsenal

    West Ham v Liverpool

    Wolves v Luton Town

    Saturday, May 4

    Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth

    Brentford v Fulham

    Brighton v Aston Villa

    Burnley v Newcastle

    Chelsea v West Ham

    Crystal Palace v Manchester United

    Liverpool v Spurs

    Luton Town v Everton

    Manchester City v Wolves

    Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest

    Saturday, May 11

    AFC Bournemouth v Brentford

    Aston Villa v Liverpool

    Everton v Sheffield United

    Fulham v Manchester City

    Manchester United v Arsenal

    Newcastle v Brighton

    Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

    Spurs v Burnley

    West Ham v Luton Town

    Wolves v Crystal Palace

    Sunday, May 19

    Arsenal v Everton

    Brentford v Newcastle

    Brighton v Manchester United

    Burnley v Nottingham Forest

    Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth

    Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

    Liverpool v Wolves

    Luton Town v Fulham

    Manchester City v West Ham

    Sheffield United v Spurs

    The Blues are going to be favorites to win the Premier League title for a fourth consecutive season. They dominated the field last season with 89 points and a plus-61 goal advantage.

    Pep Guardiola's squad followed that with an unbeaten run in Champions League play, capped with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan in the final on June 10.

    Arsenal should pose a formidable challenge to Man City yet again. The Gunners were the only other club that finished with at least 80 points in the 2022-23 Premier League season (84). Their second-place finish last season was their best showing since 2015-16.

    Manchester United and Liverpool are not to be taken lightly. United will get to host City in the first Manchester Derby of the season on Oct. 28. The rivals split their two meetings last season, with each winning on their home turf.

    City came out on top 2-1 in their most recent meeting in the FA Cup Final on June 3.

    Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town are new to the EPL field this season. Luton Town has never been in the Premier League since it was founded for the 1992-93 season. Its last appearance in the First Division was the 1991-92 season.