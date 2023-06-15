EPL Schedule 2023-24: Official List of Fixtures for New Premier League Season

OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Manchester City will look to keep its dominance going when the 2023-24 Premier League season begins on Aug. 11.

The three-time defending EPL and newly crowned UEFA Champions League champs will play Burnley at Turf Moor in the season opener. The Clarets are back in the Premier League this season after being relegated to the Championship following an 18th-place finish during the 2021-22 season.

Here is the list of all 380 fixtures for the upcoming Premier League season that will end on May 19.

Friday, August 11

Burnley v Manchester City

Saturday, August 12

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham

Brighton v Luton Town

Everton v Fulham

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

Newcastle v Aston Villa

Sunday, August 13

Brentford v Spurs

Chelsea v Liverpool

Monday, August 14

Manchester United v Wolves

Saturday, August 19

Aston Villa v Everton

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Fulham v Brentford

Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth

Luton Town v Burnley

Manchester City v Newcastle

Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United

Spurs v Manchester United

West Ham v Chelsea

Wolves v Brighton

Saturday, August 26

AFC Bournemouth v Spurs

Arsenal v Fulham

Brentford v Crystal Palace

Brighton v West Ham

Burnley v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Luton Town

Everton v Wolves

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

Newcastle v Liverpool

Sheffield United v Manchester City

Saturday, September 2

Arsenal v Manchester United

Brentford v AFC Bournemouth

Brighton v Newcastle

Burnley v Spurs

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace v Wolves

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Luton Town v West Ham

Manchester City v Fulham

Sheffield United v Everton

Saturday, September 16

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Everton v Arsenal

Fulham v Luton Town

Manchester United v Brighton

Newcastle v Brentford

Nottingham Forest v Burnley

Spurs v Sheffield United

West Ham v Manchester City

Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday, September 23

Arsenal v Spurs

Brentford v Everton

Brighton v AFC Bournemouth

Burnley v Manchester United

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Liverpool v West Ham

Luton Town v Wolves

Manchester City v Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United v Newcastle

Saturday, September 30

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal

Aston Villa v Brighton

Everton v Luton Town

Fulham v Chelsea

Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Newcastle v Burnley

Nottingham Forest v Brentford

Spurs v Liverpool

West Ham v Sheffield United

Wolves v Manchester City

Saturday, October 7

Arsenal v Manchester City

Brighton v Liverpool

Burnley v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

Everton v AFC Bournemouth

Fulham v Sheffield United

Luton Town v Spurs

Manchester United v Brentford

West Ham v Newcastle

Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday, October 21

AFC Bournemouth v Wolves

Aston Villa v West Ham

Brentford v Burnley

Chelsea v Arsenal

Liverpool v Everton

Manchester City v Brighton

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest v Luton Town

Sheffield United v Manchester United

Spurs v Fulham

Saturday, October 28

AFC Bournemouth v Burnley

Arsenal v Sheffield United

Aston Villa v Luton Town

Brighton v Fulham

Chelsea v Brentford

Crystal Palace v Spurs

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

Manchester United v Manchester City

West Ham v Everton

Wolves v Newcastle

Saturday, November 4

Brentford v West Ham

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Everton v Brighton

Fulham v Manchester United

Luton Town v Liverpool

Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth

Newcastle v Arsenal

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

Sheffield United v Wolves

Spurs v Chelsea

Saturday, November 11

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle

Arsenal v Burnley

Aston Villa v Fulham

Brighton v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Manchester City

Crystal Palace v Everton

Liverpool v Brentford

Manchester United v Luton Town

West Ham v Nottingham Forest

Wolves v Spurs

Saturday, November 25

Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v West Ham

Everton v Manchester United

Fulham v Wolves

Luton Town v Crystal Palace

Manchester City v Liverpool

Newcastle v Chelsea

Nottingham Forest v Brighton

Sheffield United v AFC Bournemouth

Spurs v Aston Villa

Saturday, December 2

AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Arsenal v Wolves

Brentford v Luton Town

Burnley v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Brighton

Liverpool v Fulham

Manchester City v Spurs

Newcastle v Manchester United

Nottingham Forest v Everton

West Ham v Crystal Palace

Tuesday, December 5

Aston Villa v Manchester City

Brighton v Brentford

Everton v Newcastle

Fulham v Nottingham Forest

Luton Town v Arsenal

Sheffield United v Liverpool

Spurs v West Ham

Wolves v Burnley

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

Wednesday, December 6

Manchester United v Chelsea

Saturday, December 9

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Brighton v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v Chelsea

Fulham v West Ham

Luton Town v Manchester City

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth

Sheffield United v Brentford

Spurs v Newcastle

Wolves v Nottingham Forest

Saturday, December 16

AFC Bournemouth v Luton Town

Arsenal v Brighton

Brentford v Aston Villa

Burnley v Everton

Chelsea v Sheffield United

Liverpool v Manchester United

Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Newcastle v Fulham

Nottingham Forest v Spurs

West Ham v Wolves

Saturday, December 23

Aston Villa v Sheffield United

Crystal Palace v Brighton

Fulham v Burnley

Liverpool v Arsenal

Luton Town v Newcastle

Man City v Brentford

Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth

Spurs v Everton

West Ham v Manchester United

Wolves v Chelsea

Tuesday, December 26

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham

Arsenal v West Ham

Brentford v Wolves

Brighton v Spurs

Burnley v Liverpool

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Manchester City

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United v Luton Town

Saturday, December 30

Aston Villa v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Brentford

Fulham v Arsenal

Liverpool v Newcastle

Luton Town v Chelsea

Manchester City v Sheffield United

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United

Spurs v AFC Bournemouth

West Ham v Brighton

Wolves v Everton

Saturday, January 13

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Brentford v Nottingham Forest

Brighton v Wolves

Burnley v Luton Town

Chelsea v Fulham

Everton v Aston Villa

Manchester United v Spurs

Newcastle v Manchester City

Sheffield United v West Ham

Tuesday, January 30

Aston Villa v Newcastle

Fulham v Everton

Luton Town v Brighton

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Spurs v Brentford

West Ham v AFC Bournemouth

Wolves v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Sheff Utd

Wednesday, January 31

Liverpool v Chelsea

Manchester City v Burnley

Saturday, February 3

AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

Arsenal v Liverpool

Brentford v Manchester City

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Burnley v Fulham

Chelsea v Wolves

Everton v Spurs

Manchester United v West Ham

Newcastle v Luton Town

Sheffield United v Aston Villa

Saturday, February 10

Aston Villa v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Fulham v AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool v Burnley

Luton Town v Sheffield United

Manchester City v Everton

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle

Spurs v Brighton

West Ham v Arsenal

Wolves v Brentford

Saturday, February 17

Brentford v Liverpool

Burnley v Arsenal

Everton v Crystal Palace

Fulham v Aston Villa

Luton Town v Manchester United

Manchester City v Chelsea

Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest v West Ham

Sheffield United v Brighton

Spurs v Wolves

Saturday, February 24

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City

Arsenal v Newcastle

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

Brighton v Everton

Chelsea v Spurs

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Liverpool v Luton Town

Manchester United v Fulham

West Ham v Brentford

Wolves v Sheffield United

Saturday, March 2

Brentford v Chelsea

Burnley v AFC Bournemouth

Everton v West Ham

Fulham v Brighton

Luton Town v Aston Villa

Manchester City v Manchester United

Newcastle v Wolves

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

Sheffield United v Arsenal

Spurs v Crystal Palace

Saturday, March 9

AFC Bournemouth v Sheffield United

Arsenal v Brentford

Aston Villa v Spurs

Brighton v Nottingham Forest

Chelsea v Newcastle

Crystal Palace v Luton Town

Liverpool v Manchester City

Manchester United v Everton

West Ham v Burnley

Wolves v Fulham

Saturday, March 16

Arsenal v Chelsea

Brighton v Manchester City

Burnley v Brentford

Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Everton v Liverpool

Fulham v Spurs

Luton Town v Nottingham Forest

Manchester United v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

Saturday, March 30

AFC Bournemouth v Everton

Aston Villa v Wolves

Brentford v Manchester United

Chelsea v Burnley

Liverpool v Brighton

Manchester City v Arsenal

Newcastle v West Ham

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace

Sheffield United v Fulham

Spurs v Luton Town

Tuesday, April 2

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Arsenal v Luton Town

Brentford v Brighton

Burnley v Wolves

Nottingham Forest v Fulham

West Ham v Spurs

Wednesday, April 3

Chelsea v Manchester United

Newcastle v Everton

Liverpool v Sheffield United

Manchester City v Aston Villa

Saturday, April 6

Aston Villa v Brentford

Brighton v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Everton v Burnley

Fulham v Newcastle

Luton Town v AFC Bournemouth

Manchester United v Liverpool

Sheffield United v Chelsea

Spurs v Nottingham Forest

Wolves v West Ham

Saturday, April 13

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United

Arsenal v Aston Villa

Brentford v Sheffield United

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Everton

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Manchester City v Luton Town

Newcastle v Spurs

Nottingham Forest v Wolves

West Ham v Fulham

Saturday, April 20

Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth

Brighton v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v West Ham

Everton v Nottingham Forest

Fulham v Liverpool

Luton Town v Brentford

Manchester United v Newcastle

Sheffield United v Burnley

Spurs v Manchester City

Wolves v Arsenal

Saturday, April 27

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Everton v Brentford

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Manchester United v Burnley

Newcastle v Sheffield United

Nottingham Forest v Man City

Spurs v Arsenal

West Ham v Liverpool

Wolves v Luton Town

Saturday, May 4

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth

Brentford v Fulham

Brighton v Aston Villa

Burnley v Newcastle

Chelsea v West Ham

Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Liverpool v Spurs

Luton Town v Everton

Manchester City v Wolves

Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest

Saturday, May 11

AFC Bournemouth v Brentford

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Everton v Sheffield United

Fulham v Manchester City

Manchester United v Arsenal

Newcastle v Brighton

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

Spurs v Burnley

West Ham v Luton Town

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Sunday, May 19

Arsenal v Everton

Brentford v Newcastle

Brighton v Manchester United

Burnley v Nottingham Forest

Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Wolves

Luton Town v Fulham

Manchester City v West Ham

Sheffield United v Spurs

The Blues are going to be favorites to win the Premier League title for a fourth consecutive season. They dominated the field last season with 89 points and a plus-61 goal advantage.

Pep Guardiola's squad followed that with an unbeaten run in Champions League play, capped with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan in the final on June 10.

Arsenal should pose a formidable challenge to Man City yet again. The Gunners were the only other club that finished with at least 80 points in the 2022-23 Premier League season (84). Their second-place finish last season was their best showing since 2015-16.

Manchester United and Liverpool are not to be taken lightly. United will get to host City in the first Manchester Derby of the season on Oct. 28. The rivals split their two meetings last season, with each winning on their home turf.

City came out on top 2-1 in their most recent meeting in the FA Cup Final on June 3.

Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town are new to the EPL field this season. Luton Town has never been in the Premier League since it was founded for the 1992-93 season. Its last appearance in the First Division was the 1991-92 season.