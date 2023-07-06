Rockets Rumors: Aaron Holiday Agrees to 1-Year Contract in 2023 NBA Free Agency

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Aaron Holiday's time with the Atlanta Hawks has officially come to an end.

Holiday and the Houston Rockets agreed to a one-year contract on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Holiday spent the 2022-23 season with the Hawks and played mostly off the bench for the franchise. In 63 games, he averaged 3.9 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 41.8 percent from the floor and 40.9 percent from deep.

The 26-year-old was selected by the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2018 draft out of UCLA and he spent three seasons with the franchise. In 182 games with the Pacers, he averaged 7.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 40.3 percent from the floor and 37.2 percent from deep.

After three seasons in Indiana, Holiday spent the 2021-22 campaign split between the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns. In 63 games split between the two franchises, he averaged 6.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 44.7 percent from the floor and 37.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Holiday went on to sign a one-year deal with the Hawks ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Most of his minutes last season came in the absence of either Trae Young or Dejounte Murray, but he proved to be a solid depth option for Atlanta down the stretch. That said, it's no surprise he drew some interest from other franchises this summer and ultimately signed with the Rockets.