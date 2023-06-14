X

    Patrick Gasienica, U.S. Olympic Ski Jumper, Dies in Motorcycle Crash at Age 24

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 14, 2023

    ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA - FEBRUARY 14: Patrick Gasienica of Team USA competes during the Men's Team Ski jumping first Round For Competition on Day 10 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Ski Jumping Centre on February 14, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
    Maja Hitij/Getty Images

    American ski jumper Patrick Gasienica died Monday at the age of 24 after he was involved in a motorcycle crash in Illinois, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com).

    USA Nordic Sport and U.S. Ski & Snowboard issued a joint statement saying their "thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends and the ski jumping community."

    U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team @usskiteam

    We are deeply saddened by the passing off Patrick Gasienica, an incredible athlete, teammate and person.<br><br>Sending love to his family, friends and the entire ski jumping community.<br><br>Read more: <a href="https://t.co/Am98cdHV6L">https://t.co/Am98cdHV6L</a> <a href="https://t.co/2mCkcSvshB">pic.twitter.com/2mCkcSvshB</a>

    USA Today's Jordan Mendoza reported blunt force trauma was identified as the preliminary cause of death and that an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Gasienica's death remain ongoing.

    Gasienica represented the United States in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. He placed 49th in the individual normal hill and 53rd in the large hill events. He was also on the men's large hill team that finished in 10th.

    The McHenry, Illinois, native also competed in the 2019 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships and twice participated in the FIS Junior World Ski Championships.

