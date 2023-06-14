Patrick Gasienica, U.S. Olympic Ski Jumper, Dies in Motorcycle Crash at Age 24

Maja Hitij/Getty Images

American ski jumper Patrick Gasienica died Monday at the age of 24 after he was involved in a motorcycle crash in Illinois, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com).

USA Nordic Sport and U.S. Ski & Snowboard issued a joint statement saying their "thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends and the ski jumping community."

USA Today's Jordan Mendoza reported blunt force trauma was identified as the preliminary cause of death and that an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Gasienica's death remain ongoing.

Gasienica represented the United States in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. He placed 49th in the individual normal hill and 53rd in the large hill events. He was also on the men's large hill team that finished in 10th.

The McHenry, Illinois, native also competed in the 2019 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships and twice participated in the FIS Junior World Ski Championships.