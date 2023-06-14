Report: Spurs 'Successfully' Completed Victor Wembanyama Medical 'Due Diligence'

OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP via Getty Images

It appears Victor Wembanyama is officially on track to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

The San Antonio Spurs, which own the first overall pick, sent their medical staff to France last week and successfully completed their "due diligence" and evaluation of Wembanyama, setting him up to be the first player called on June 22 at Barclays Center, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

Injuries haven't been a huge concern for Wembanyama over his career, though the NBA schedule will be far more grueling than anything he has experienced before.

That said, the rising star has adapted his workout routines in preparation for the next level. He has been working with Guillaume Alquier, the Metropolitans 92 strength and conditioning coach, to build strength over time.

"He's adding some weight normally, but not 10 pounds, or 20 pounds every month," Alquier said, per ESPN's Jeremy Woo. "That could be difficult for his motor control, his knees, his joints. We try to build it as best as we can."

Alquier added: "The most important thing is to have strength in the legs, to produce force to play basketball: To play inside, to play D, post up, everything. After that, you have core activation, and the last thing is the prevention stuff—trying to do the best thing to be healthy all the time during the season."

Even before the medical evaluation, Wembanyama was widely expected to be the first overall pick in the 2023 draft due to his size and talent.

Listed as 7'5" in Woo's article, the French phenom has put together a standout season with France's Metropolitans 92, averaging 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.0 blocks in 34 games while shooting 47.0 percent from the floor and 27.5 percent from deep.

Wembanyama is expected to be the shining star of San Antonio's starting lineup in 2023-24 alongside Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan.

However, the 19-year-old is not expected to participate in the team's summer league games as his season with the Metropolitans 92 is still ongoing with the LNB Pro A finals, which could extend to June 20.