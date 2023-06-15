8 Biggest Distractions Facing NFL Teams in 2023

6 of 8

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

The New York Giants were one of the surprise success stories of the 2022 campaign. The team outperformed modest expectations with new head coach Brian Daboll at the wheel, reaching the playoffs for the first time in over a half-decade and even winning their first postseason game since a Super Bowl run in 2011. While the team managed to keep much of its core together this offseason, it hasn't been able to get an extension ironed out for Saquon Barkley.

While the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted that the two sides are "back in communication" as of this week, an agreement still hasn't been reached. If a deal doesn't get done within the next month, the team will have no option left other than hoping Barkley signs his franchise tag. The team placed it on their star running back earlier in the offseason, but the No. 2 overall pick in 2018 wants a longer contract after his resurgent 2022 campaign.

Barkley, coming off his best rushing season as a professional and his first 1,000-plus yard showing since his sophomore year, has even hinted at potentially skipping the entire 2023 season if an extension isn't hammered out before the July 17 deadline for franchise-tagged talents to sign.

With expectations higher than they have been in years for Big Blue, this distraction is one the team can hardly afford. Barkley was the heart of their offense last year and shouldered a massive workload for a squad that grinded out plenty of close wins. Having him disgruntled and potentially even sitting out will set the Giants—who only have veteran Matt Breida and fifth-round rookie Eric Gray as viable options behind Barkley—back significantly.