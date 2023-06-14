Patrick Beverley Says Karl-Anthony Towns is NBA's Best Center over Jokić, Embiid

Soobum Im/Getty Images

Veteran point guard Patrick Beverley is known for being unafraid to speak his mind, but he offered an opinion recently that is sure to raise eyebrows.

During this week's episode of the Pat Bev Pod, Beverley had Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns on for a guest appearance, and he revealed that he thinks Towns is the best center in the NBA over Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić and Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid.

In fact, Beverley went on to declare that he believes Towns is the best offensive player in the league.

"My man when it comes to like offensively gifted players, I say, man ... it's two people, bro. It's K.A.T. and it's James Harden, and I think I got K.A.T. [No. 1]," Beverley said.

Beverley's lofty praise undoubtedly stems from the fact that he played one season alongside Towns in 2021-22. The two of them appear to still have a strong relationship off the court, so it's likely that his opinion is biased toward his friend.

Jokić is a two-time NBA MVP who just won his first NBA Finals MVP after leading the Nuggets to their first championship in franchise history by defeating the Miami Heat in Monday's Game 5. Embiid was named league MVP for the first time this year after a dominant campaign.

While Towns is a skilled player, he's yet to accomplish anything close to what Jokić and Embiid have in their respective careers. Since being drafted No. 1 in 2015, he's led the Timberwolves to the playoffs just three times, and they've never made it out of the first round.