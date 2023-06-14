Conor McGregor Says Heat Mascot Is 'Good' After Hospital Trip from NBA Finals Skit

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Conor McGregor said the Miami Heat mascot is doing fine after getting knocked out by the UFC superstar during a halftime skit.

"The mascot is good. It was a skit, and all is well," McGregor said Tuesday in New York City, per TMZ Sports. "I spent a lot of time with him afterward, we talked it out, everything is great. It was all part of the show!"

During Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday, McGregor participated in what was supposed to be a fun skit with Burnie the mascot to promote his new Tidl pain relief spray. Unfortunately, the boxing match ended quickly with the mascot receiving one of the former two-division champion's patented left hooks, followed by another when he hit the ground.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the man that plays the mascot was taken to the emergency room at a nearby hospital for treatment. The man was given pain medication and sent home.

To make matters more embarrassing, the Heat lost Game 4 to the Denver Nuggets on their home floor before going on to lose the series on Monday. Miami put up more of a fight in Game 5, but Denver earned a 94-89 win to claim its first NBA championship in franchise history.

As for McGregor, he has yet to return to the Octagon since suffering a broken tibia in his second straight loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. He's currently coaching on the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter reality series opposite Michael Chandler, who he's expected to meet in his return fight later this year.