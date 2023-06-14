X

    Conor McGregor Says Heat Mascot Is 'Good' After Hospital Trip from NBA Finals Skit

    Doric SamJune 14, 2023

    MIAMI, FL - JUNE 9: Connor McGregor and Mascot Burnie of the Miami Heat perform during halftime against the Denver Nuggets during Game Four of the 2023 NBA Finals on June 9, 2023 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

    Conor McGregor said the Miami Heat mascot is doing fine after getting knocked out by the UFC superstar during a halftime skit.

    "The mascot is good. It was a skit, and all is well," McGregor said Tuesday in New York City, per TMZ Sports. "I spent a lot of time with him afterward, we talked it out, everything is great. It was all part of the show!"

    During Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday, McGregor participated in what was supposed to be a fun skit with Burnie the mascot to promote his new Tidl pain relief spray. Unfortunately, the boxing match ended quickly with the mascot receiving one of the former two-division champion's patented left hooks, followed by another when he hit the ground.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Conor McGregor KO'd the Heat mascot 😅 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFinals</a> <a href="https://t.co/IRAKzuMKp2">pic.twitter.com/IRAKzuMKp2</a>

    According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the man that plays the mascot was taken to the emergency room at a nearby hospital for treatment. The man was given pain medication and sent home.

    To make matters more embarrassing, the Heat lost Game 4 to the Denver Nuggets on their home floor before going on to lose the series on Monday. Miami put up more of a fight in Game 5, but Denver earned a 94-89 win to claim its first NBA championship in franchise history.

    As for McGregor, he has yet to return to the Octagon since suffering a broken tibia in his second straight loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. He's currently coaching on the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter reality series opposite Michael Chandler, who he's expected to meet in his return fight later this year.

